Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, along with the Indiana Arts Commission, announced the 2023 Hoosier Women Artists awardees at a celebration Wednesday in the Statehouse.
"I am very proud to play a role in highlighting Hoosier women artists by showcasing their artwork in my own office year after year," Crouch said.
Terre Haute artist Emily Bennett was among the awardees with her piece "The Kitchen Sink."
The Hoosier Women Artists program began in 2008 to celebrate the work of female artists from around the state. The program expands the opportunities for woman-made artwork to be displayed in Indiana communities.
"In each corner of our state, artists are playing a vital role in making Indiana a place where people want to live, work, play, study and stay," said Miah Michaelsen, executive director of the Indiana Arts Commission. "We are proud to partner with the Office of the Lieutenant Governor to both spotlight the talented women artists in our state and to recognize the work that artists do to improve the lives of all Hoosiers."
Honored artists will have their pieces displayed in the Statehouse offices of Crouch, Auditor of State Tera Klutz, Secretary of Education Dr. Katie Jenner and Chief Justice Loretta Rush.
“Pablo Picasso once said that ‘Every child is an artist … the problem is how to remain an artist once he grows up,’” Jenner said. “Each year, I am blown away by the talented Hoosier women, of all ages and backgrounds, who have harnessed and nurtured their skills into the inspiring product we see today."
Bennett's piece will be on display in Jenner's office.
Pieces include many mediums and art styles including painting, photography, digital art, paper quilling and other multimedia styles.
In addition to the art selected for the Statehouse, pieces will also be displayed by First Lady Janet Holcomb at the Governor's Residence.
Any artist living in Indiana who identifies as female is allowed to submit one piece of artwork annually.
