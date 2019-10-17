Terre Haute woman accused of DUI with newborn in vehicle

A Terre woman was arrested Wednesday evening on DUI charges with a newborn infant in the vehicle, according to Indiana State Police.
Emili R. Garner, 20, was booked on a Class 6 felony charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a passenger less than 18 years of age and a Class A misdemeanor charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, according to an ISP news release.
A trooper stopped Garner for unsafe lane movement about 7:15 p.m. near U.S. 40 and Hunt Road and discovered Garner was under the influence of a controlled substance, police said. A newborn infant was with Garner in the vehicle.
Garner refused to submit to a certified chemical test and was taken to Vigo County Jail.
The Vigo County Department of Child Services was contacted and the infant was released to the grandmother.
