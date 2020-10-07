Terre Haute will go with single-evening Trick or Treat

Terre Haute will hold Halloween one night, Oct. 31, for three hours, Mayor Duke Bennett has announced.

“After discussing this matter with the Terre Haute City Council and consulting the CDC, ISDH and Vigo County Health Department guidelines for celebrating Halloween, it has been determined that there will be one official night of trick-or-treating this year from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on the actual Halloween holiday,” Bennett said in a news release.

While city code allows for two official trick-or-treating nights, the measure was taken amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The mayor issued an executive order for the reduction.

“The primary purpose of this change is to eliminate one ‘official’ night of trick-or-treating and to request that those who choose to participate to do it safely. The Vigo County Health Department has provided recommendations for our citizens to follow in order to celebrate Halloween during this pandemic,” the mayor said.

Those participating are to:

• Maintain social distancing.

• Wear a face covering, when practicable, during any interaction with anyone outside of an individual’s household. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a costume mask does not replace a cloth face mask and the two should not be worn together.

• Practice contactless trick-or-treating when distributing candy or other items to trick-or-treaters to lower the potential spread of COVID-19.

• Keep your porch or similar lights off if you do not wish to participate in trick-or-treating activity and respect those that have chosen to disengage from said activities.

Wilkinsons carry on, with changes

While special precautions are needed in a COVID-19 year, for Betsy and Darren Wilkinson, Halloween means going all out, converting their historic home near the intersection of Putnam and Center Street into a ghoulish creation. Betsy works as a structural engineer while Darren works for the Indiana Department of Child Services.

“Halloween is special holiday, especially for my husband as his birthday is not far away from that date,” Betsy Wilkinson said.

It’s more than just whimsical fun, but also an opportunity for the couple to interact with neighbors and see reactions of people who come to see their elaborate decorations.

Those decorations include a real casket, bellowing smoke, plus a real hearse — a 1966 Cadillac Fleetwood.

“We have a real casket, but it has never been used, there is no liner, just the metal shell. We got it from a casket manufacturer who used it for horse feed, so we cleaned it up and have smoke billowing out,” Betsy said.

“The hearse has sound wired to it so it sounds like the car is trying to start, but people inside of it are screaming,” she said.

Other classic cars help form a funeral procession such as a 1959 Cadillac, a 1954 Pontiac, and a 1970 and 1979 Lincoln.

“One of the Lincolns has a presidential seat, a magnet, on its side. It makes it look like the person in the hearse was someone important,” Betsy said.

For younger kids, a section of their yard has Charlie Brown characters with the Great Pumpkin.

Her husband, Betsy said, has added at least one thing a year “and really like to see the reaction of neighbors coming to things that didn’t get to see last year. And we often have firs time Halloween trick or treaters, like 1- or 2- year olds, that come to the door and our house, we have been told, is their first stop because they want to take pictures of reactions to this new experience,” Betsy said.

In the past few years, the couple has added a live witch with a cauldron, played by a family friend.

“Our friend has done that for us and she has said she would do that again this year,” Betsy said.

But the couple is also looking at changes from Halloweens of the past due to the COVID-19 virus.

“With COVID in mind, our usual set up would not work,” Betsy said. “We have thought through lots of things we will do differently. We will wear masks and wants to make sure everyone in the community keeps some sense of social distancing” as well as wear masks, she said.

“If they are in their family group, great, but keep in their groups a bit separate,” she said.

“We will likely hand out candy at the gate, rather than come through the yard. But, we will think through that if we can manage to put people through without doubling back,” she said. “That might mean opening a second gate, which is one we don’t normally do...but that could create an in and an out,” she said.

Also, gloves will be worn when handing out candy.

Since it will be one night, the couple may open from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Littler trick or treaters are out early, while other children come out later.

“I think we will see more masks with costumes. Maybe traditional costumes, but with a mask,” Betsy said.

Elsewhere in the Valley

The city of Brazil will allow regular in-person Halloween on Oct. 30 and Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The city suggests “parental discretion” amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the city of Clinton, the city is not promoting a citywide event, rather a drive-by event to be held at Riverside Park on Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tables will be set up for candy to be distributed.

The city of Sullivan is to determine its Halloween stance at a city council meeting on Oct. 13.

The town of Rockville will make its determination at its board meeting slated for Oct. 12.

In Indiana’s capital city of Indianapolis, the city is advising against traditional in-person trick-or-treating, but has not barred the activity. However, the city will not allow in-person social gatherings of more than 50 people.

Indianapolis also does not recommend trunk-or-treating, instead the city has suggested “one-way” trick-or-treating, where households prepare wrapped goodies for families to grab and go from the end of a driveway.

Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.