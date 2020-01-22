Terre Haute will be 'Open for Tourism'

A new convention center and casino are expected to bring 1.5 million visitors annually to Terre Haute, sparking a new program called “Open for Tourism,” said Kristin Craig, president of the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce.
Open for Tourism is a collaboration of the chamber, Launch Terre Haute and the West Central Indiana Small Business Development Center.
The idea is to prepare independent merchants on ways to capitalize from the expected influx of visitors and help create an experience that will encourage return visits.
“We did this knowing that we have a lot of businesses that need to take some steps to prepare themselves for what this means when we have an influx of people coming to the convention center, or when restaurants or even service providers have more traffic because they are located near the casino,” Craig said.
Entities will receive free one-on-one consultation in areas including training, online business presence, online targeted marketing, cooperative marketing, scheduling and ways to address potential areas of concern such as new signs, outdoor seating, facade improvements and online marketing assets.
“The second part will work with providers through Launch Terre Haute, which is trying to get their businesses up and going, which can help provide some of these services,” Craig said.
“A third part is the Chamber will maintain a fund, where if they complete the first two steps, then we would actually have some money in the bank to help them do things like a facade improvement,” Craig said.
The program initially will be limited based on funding, Craig said. The city of Terre Haute is funding the program with $100,000, Craig said.
Businesses can apply for a free consultation at www.growterrehaute.com.
Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.