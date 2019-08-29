Indiana American Water will conduct water main flushing in the company’s Terre Haute service area from Sept. 8 through Oct. 25.
No interruptions in water service are anticipated. Customers may notice a slight drop in water pressure or temporary water discoloration while flushing is underway.
The water company advises customers should refrain from doing laundry during the time of day the flushing program is taking place in or near their neighborhood.
If tap water is discolored, Indiana American recommends allowing several cold-water faucets to run for a short time until the water runs clear. Using more than one faucet speeds the process.
As a part of the flushing program, Indiana American will temporarily change the disinfectant used in the water treatment process to support a system-wide flushing of the Terre Haute district.
Indiana American's Terre Haute system, Sullivan Vigo Rural Water and the company’s systems in Farmersburg, Prairieton, Marion Heights and Riley all will be using free chlorine rather than chloramines during the flushing.
Free chlorine and chloramines are both federally approved methods of disinfection. As always, the drinking water delivered to customers will be regularly monitored to ensure that it surpasses or meets all federal and state drinking water regulations, the water company said.
Customers that normally take special precautions to remove chloramines from tap water, such as dialysis centers, medical facilities and aquatic pet owners, should continue to take the same precautions.
Customers may notice a chlorine taste and odor in drinking water while free chlorine is used. Those sensitive to the taste and odor of chlorine, may try keeping an open container of drinking water in your refrigerator. This will enable the chlorine to dissipate.
The water main flushing will be performed by Indiana American crews. Personnel will be working out of trucks with the company logo, and all employees will have photo ID badges.
Customers with questions may call the company's customer service center at 800-492-8373.
