The Terre Haute Walk to End Alzheimer’s will move forward Sept. 26, but things will look different this year.
Instead of hosting a large gathering, the Alzheimer’s Association Greater Indiana Chapter is encouraging participants to walk as individuals or in small groups on sidewalks, tracks and trails.
“This year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be everywhere,” said Natalie Sutton, executive director of the Alzheimer’s Association Greater Indiana Chapter.
“The pandemic is changing how we walk, but it doesn’t change the reason we walk,” Sutton said in a news release. “We need to come together to support all those affected by Alzheimer’s and other dementia.”
Time-honored components of the Walk to End Alzheimer’s are being replicated.
• On Walk day, an opening ceremony will feature local speakers and a presentation of Promise Flowers to honor the personal reasons participants join together to fight Alzheimer’s and all other dementia, all delivered to participants’ computers at 9:30 a.m.
• A small group of Alzheimer’s Association staff and volunteers will create the iconic Promise Garden in a “view only” format on Walk day at St. Mary of the Woods College from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. to honor all those impacted by Alzheimer’s.
• At 11 a.m., there will be a “purple parade” at the Promise Garden. Participants are encouraged to decorate their cars in purple streamers, signs, flags and more. Photos will be posted in the Terre Haute Walk to End Alzheimer’s Facebook group and teams with the top three best decorated cars will have prizes mailed to them following Walk day.
To enhance the participant experience leading up to the event and on Walk day, new features are being added to the Walk to End Alzheimer’s mobile app to create an opportunity for the community to connect.
Participants can use the app and new “Walk Mainstage’’ to track their steps and distance, follow a virtual Walk path, manage their Facebook fundraisers and access information and resources from the Association and Walk sponsors to help individuals and families affected by the disease. A new audio track is available to encourage participants along the way and to congratulate them upon completion of their Walk.
“Alzheimer’s is not taking a hiatus during COVID-19 and neither are we,” said Katie Griffin, manager, Terre Haute Walk to End Alzheimer’s. “We must continue the Walk to End Alzheimer’s, and we are working with all participants to ensure they have the powerful and moving experience that they feel when we are together.”
To register and receive the latest updates on this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s, visit alz.org/Indiana/walk.
The Terre Haute Walk to End Alzheimer’s is supported by nationwide presenting sponsors Edward Jones and CVS and chapter-wide sponsor Trilogy Health Services, with additional support from Providence Health Care.
