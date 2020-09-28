Nearly 330 area residents participated in this year’s Terre Haute Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Saturday.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, participants walked as individuals and small groups on sidewalks, tracks and trails across the Terre Haute area, raising $44,195.
“Between the economic situation and the fact that so many families are stretched thin as a result of the pandemic, we recognize that this is a difficult year for fundraising,” Natalie Sutton, executive director, Alzheimer’s Association Greater Indiana Chapter said in a news release. “That’s why we’re so proud of the fact that local sponsors, teams and individuals continued to step up even in the face of that adversity. It shows how invested Terre Haute residents are in our mission, and we are grateful to each and every one of them.”
The money raised funds local education programs and caregiver support groups, as well as the 24/7 Helpline, which is staffed by licensed social workers who provide around-the-clock support to those who need it. It also funds research into new ways of treating and preventing Alzheimer’s and dementia.
“It isn’t too late to make a difference in the lives of those affected by Alzheimer’s and dementia,” said Katie Griffin, manager, Terre Haute Walk to End Alzheimer’s. “Fundraising will continue through the end of the year, and every dollar really does count. Just $25 funds a Helpline call, so if five people donate just $5 each, that is enough to help a family in crisis.”
For more information, visit https://www.alz.org/indiana
