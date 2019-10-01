Terre Haute, Vigo observe Domestic Violence Awareness Month

A banner recognizing October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month was unfurled Monday into the rotunda of the Vigo County Courthouse to the applause of victim advocates who pledged to continue their efforts.
“The impact of domestic violence is wide ranging,” Mayor Duke Bennett said during a proclamation that also remembered those who have been killed by abusive partners.
Police and victim advocates joined Bennett during the brief ceremony recognizing the work of preventing and eliminating domestic violence and abuse.
“We really found out how much support we have in the community during the last few weeks,” said Irene White, director of legal services for the Council on Domestic Abuse. White referred to a recent financial crisis for CODA that resulted in layoffs and reduction in services. The agencies emergency shelter was on the brink of closing.
Individuals, organizations and businesses stepped up through a fundraising campaign that raised $150,000 as a three-month cushion of operations cash flow for the organization.
White, a former city police officer and long-time domestic violence investigator for the Vigo County Prosecutor’s Office, said the CODA office in the courthouse handles an average of 225 cases per month for people seeking protective orders, court assistance and information.
CODA’s annual candlelight vigil for families and friends who have lost loved ones due to family violence is set for 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7 at city hall, behind the courthouse. A balloon release will be part of the event.
On Monday, Oct. 28, CODA’s emergency shelter will host an open house from 5 to 7 p.m. Community members and other agencies are invited to see how CODA services benefit the Wabash Valley. The shelter is located at 26 S. 17th St. just south of Wabash Avenue.
