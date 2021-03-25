For the past year, face masks have been the most visual mark of combating the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Tuesday, Gov. Eric Holcomb announced that Indiana’s statewide mask mandate would be downgraded to an advisory on April 6 along with all COVID-19 capacity restrictions. The governor made exceptions of state office buildings, schools, and COVID-19 vaccination and testing sites.
The governor also said requiring the use of masks would be a local decision.
In Vigo County, both county and city governments will continue to follow the state for use of masks in government buildings. For some businesses, nothing will change while others weigh a corporate stance.
“We are not changing our procedures. Our Layers of Safety [Analysis] remain in place, including policies governing use of face coverings,” said Perry Bradley, executive director of media relations for GE Aviation.
GE’s Terre Haute facility is a manufacturer of turbine engine components and employs more than 450 workers.
First Financial Bank President/CEO Norm Lowery said the Terre Haute-based bank as of Wednesday has not reached a stance on what the financial institution will do for its requirement of wearing a mask inside bank facilities.
“We have a pandemic team that meets three times a week, so we will be getting to that quickly,” Lowery said. “What we have attempted to do over the last year is follow CDC [U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] guidelines as best we can as those might be affected by more stricter guidelines than in the states we do business in,” he said. “That generally has not been the case.”
The bank has facilities in Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Tennessee.
However, since Holcomb will be removing a state mandate to wear a face mask, making it advisory, First Financial will consider that, Lowery said.
“Gov. Holcomb had done a very good job throughout this pandemic and you can see that by where Indiana stands in relation to other states and where we are in regard to vaccinations, which is ahead of most states,” Lowery said. “We are certainly going to honor what he says, but I think when the governor says he is no longer going to mandate it, that doesn’t mean that it is not a good idea” to continue to wear a face mask, Lowery said.
“Our primary goal at First Financial is to keep all of our associates safe and customers safe while they are on our premises. So as long as wearing a mask is recommended, I am sure we will continue to recommend it. Whether or not we will require it is a different story and I will not know until our committee meets and discusses it more thoroughly,” Lowery said.
“We wear our masks to protect the people we encounter and I would hope they would have the same feeling about us. If the CDC does not mandate it, of course we will not either,” Lowery said.
Holcomb was clear that face masking and other COVID-19 requirements will now be up to local businesses and government.
“Whether that is a bank branch lobby, on the factory floor, or a county courthouse or city hall — they retain the authority to make decisions about COVID restrictions for their operations,” Holcomb said.
In Vigo County, commissioners have determined the government will require masks in county buildings.
“We’re going to follow the state when it comes to people entering [county] buildings. They will have to be masked,” said Commissioner Chris Switzer.
Commissioner Brendan Kearns said “from my perspective, I see us following state guidelines unless there is something different that comes up. I think all in all, Vigo County has done pretty well,” Kearns said. “I think we have been proactive and have done the best that we can to mitigate any possible concerns, so if the governor thinks it is time to do it, in my opinion right now, I think we abide by his plans unless something else comes up.”
Dr. Darren Brucken, Vigo County Health Commissioner, issued a statement Wednesday that the health department is working on a public plan.
Brucken said the county health department “continues to examine local data metrics, and to gather input from local elected officials, and community leaders as we examine both current, and future considerations as far as mitigation plans, and restrictions for Vigo County residents. Our charge is to represent the health and well-being of all our residents. We anticipate a public plan will be available well ahead of the April 6 statewide change.”
Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett said city facilities will operate the same as state office buildings.
“We will follow what the state does, so if the state office buildings require [face masks], we will continue to do that until they relax that standard,” Bennett said.
“It gets kind of confusing to people if government does different things ... We tried to follow the state on being open [to the public for meetings and business] and closed, following what the state had done. I think I prefer to stick to that pattern and do what the state office buildings are doing,” the mayor said.
The Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce since March has issued business and industry specific COVID-19 recovery guidelines as well as government updates throughout the pandemic. While the Chamber has not issued any guidelines on face masks, the Chamber “will provide information on the governor’s actions to our business members,” said Katie Shane, director of membership development and communication.
Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.