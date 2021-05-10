Nineteen police officers who died in the line of duty serving Terre Haute and Vigo County were commemorated Monday morning in a somber Fallen Officers Ceremony outside THPD headquarters.
The week of May 9 to 15 has been proclaimed Police Week in Terre Haute as part of the national recognition of fallen officers who protected and served their communities.
Chaplain Dan Walls, a retired member of THPD, said the gathering was to remember and mourn the loss of the 19 officers.
As the crowd gathered in the parking lot of THPD, the statue of fallen Officer Brent Long and his canine Shadow silently stood watch on the ceremony.
“Each one of these officers are more than just an etched name on a memorial. They were person that meant everything to someone,” Walls said.
Each year, 163 police officers are killed in the line of duty, an average of one officer every 54 hours. So far in 2021, 119 law enforcement officers have died in the line of duty.
Since the nation's first reported officer death in 1786, more than 22,600 officers have made the ultimate sacrifice, Walls said.
Starting with the first local officer death in 1892 through the 2018 death of Officer Rob Pitts, Sheriff John Plasse and Chief Shawn Keen read the names and brief histories of each officer whose sacrifice was recounted.
“The significance to us is that we never forget, whether it is 100 years ago or just a couple years ago, we're not going to forget those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for our community. That's what we do here today. We honor their memory,” Keen said.
The readings, which included details such as spouses and children, years on the police force, and the situation surrounding their final duty, put the lives of the officers into context, Keen said.
“They were people. They had families. It means a lot to me,” Keen said of reading the histories of the six county officers and 13 city officers. “The ones more recently, we obviously had more personal relationships with. But we remember them all the same. They all gave the sacrifice. If we forget that, we forget ourselves.”
The ceremony has occurred for more than 25 years, and for several years the city and county agencies have joined together in the memorial service. Officers from both agencies served on the honor guard.
“THPD is recognized as a modern and scientific law enforcement agency that unceasingly provides a public service,” Mayor Duke Bennett said as he expressed appreciation for the work of local law enforcement.
He called upon the public to recognize the service of local law enforcement officers during the week.
The fallen
Sheriff Plasse read the first half of the list, starting with Deputy John M. Cleary, who died April 9, 1892, after serving 23 years with the sheriff's department. He was shot by a burglary suspect, recovered, and was shot by the same suspect during a later arrest.
• Chief of Detectives William Dwyer, 47, died April 2, 1908, during a shootout in the Vigo County Courthouse. A defendant who had just been convicted of dynamiting hree stores produced a gun and begn firing, killing Dwyer and wounding three others. Dwyer had served THPD for 20 years.
• Deputy Peter Feiler died Nov. 13, 1914, about 10 days after being shot by a suspect who had fired a pistol at a polling place at 15th and Ash streets. He had been a deputy for two years.
• Detective Matthew Dorley, 52, died Jan. 23, 1919, when he was shot in a gun battle while trying to arrest three robbery suspects at Sixth Street and Vandalia Railroad yards.
• Patrolman Herbert Long, 37, died Feb. 9, 1922, at 25th Street and Second Avenue after being shot by a suspect during an arrest. He had served THPD four years.
• Detective Stephen Kendall, 42, died Jan. 23, 1924, when he was shot while interrupting a gas station robbery at Lafayette and Linden streets. He had serve THPD 14 years.
• Patrolman Harry Borum, 30, died Nov. 23, 1924, after striking his head on the pavement while struggling with a suspect near Eight Street and Wabash Avenue. He served t2o years with THPD and was a World War I veteran who served in France.
• Patrolman Herman Harms, 31, died Jan. 25, 1925, while he was on footpatrol after being shot by an unidentified person near the Wabash Avenue river birdge. He had been with THPD less than five weeks.
• Patrolman Walter Lanfair, 45, died Aug. 3, 1934, when he was shot while investigating a burglary in progress oon Barton Avenue. He had served THPD 11 years.
• Chief Deputy Paul Mankin died July 16, 1936, when he was shot by a robbery suspect near the Wabash River bridge.
Chief Keen began the reading with Patrolman Wayne Jones, 35, who died June 25, 1951, in a car accident at 19th and Washington streets while on an emergency call. He had served THPD more than a year.
• Detective Clarence Thompson, 42, died March 8, 1964, from injuries he suffered when beaten by three unidentified men on Mulberry Street. He had been with THPD 16 years.
• Detective Sgt. James Utz, 40, died Sept. 15, 1981, when his police motorcycle was struck by a vehicle at Third and Mulberry streets. He had served THPD 14 years.
• Detective Harold Rogers, 46, died June 16, 1984, when he was shot during a disturbance at the Wagon Wheel Night Club at Third and Walnut streets. Rogers had served THPD 21 years.
• Sgt. Walter Kevin Artz, died July 1, 1987, when he was shot after responding to a domestic disturbance. He served the Vigo sheriff's department 11 years.
• Correctional Officer Aaron Schoffstall died Nov. 18, 2000, when he fell over a rail of the Wabash River Bridge on Indiana 63 while investigating an accident scene. He served VCSD four years.
• Deputy Enrico Garcia died Sept. 23, 2007, when he suffered a fatal heart attack during a tactical training exercise. He was with VCSD five years.
• K9 Officer Brent Long, 34, died July 11, 2011, when he was shot by a suspect as officers attempted to serve a felony warrant. Long had served THPD six years.
• Officer Robert “Rob” Pitts, 45, died May 4, 2018, when he was shot while conducting a homicide investigation with other officers as they attempted to apprehend a suspect. He served THPD 16 years.
Lisa Trigg can be reached at 812-231-4254 or at lisa.trigg@tribstar.com. Follow her on Twitter at TribStarLisa.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.