The city of Terre Haute and Vigo County have each been awarded Community Crossing funds from the Indiana Department of Transportation.
Terre Haute was awarded $829,983 and Vigo County was awarded $959,337.
The Community Crossing Grant Program is designed to fund improvements of local roads and bridges for Indiana cities, towns and counties.
The city and county have both been working to maintain road maintenance, prioritizing driver and pedestrian safety.
“Road infrastructure is a very important quality of life aspect for our residents. As we compete for current and future business development, our roadways serve as a distinction in how we maintain and move our city forward,” Mayor Duke Bennett said in a news release.
“INDOT has always been a great partner to our region,” state Sen. Jon Ford, R-Terre Haute, said. "It’s extremely encouraging that both Terre Haute and Vigo County received funds for these important improvements.”
“We are glad to see Vigo County recognized as a recipient for these funds and we were pro-active in assuring the matching funds were available to move this grant opportunity forward," said Vigo County Commissioner Brad Anderson.
