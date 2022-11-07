The Veterans Day parade in Terre Haute will start at 10 a.m. Friday at 4th Street and Wabash Avenue.
It will proceed east on Wabash Avenue toward 12th Street. The parade will end at the VFW, 1111 Veterans Square, on the corner of 12th Street and Mulberry street, likely around noon. A ceremony will then be conducted at the VFW.
Parade entries will line up at 8 a.m.
Organizers are meeting Monday night to finalize the number of entries and lineup for the annual event.
"We have 20 entries confirmed now, but there will be more than that," said Randy Torrence, commandant of the Joseph A. Bray Detachment 471 Marine Corps League. Organizers will also finalize who will serve at the parade's grand marshal.
So far, bands from Terre Haute South Vigo High School and West Vigo High School will be in the parade, Torrence said, along with all veteran organizations, plus the Indiana Army National Guard and the 181st Intelligence Wing of the Indiana Air National Guard, he said.
Several fire departments and towing companies will also likely be in the parade, Torrence said.
American Legion Post No. 104 will hand out flags to people attending the parade, Torrence said.
The parade will be headed by motorcycles from the Terre Haute Police Department.
