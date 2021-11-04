The 2021 Vigo County Veterans Day parade and armistice ceremony plans are in place, and all supporters of veterans are invited to attend the events, which starts at 10 a.m. Thursday (Nov. 11) on Wabash Avenue.
The 2020 parade was canceled due to COVID-19. This year many organizations and individuals said, “Bring The Parade Back!”
Three Terre Haute bands are participating, as well as many veteran and veteran-support organizations are participating. Nursing homes are bringing Veteran residents to participate. Many people of the community responded to be in the parade or to volunteer. There are more than 65 groups participating in the day’s events.
The parade starts at 10 a.m. and the route starts at Fourth Street and Wabash Avenue and proceeds down Wabash Avenue to 12th Street and concludes at at VFW Post 972, 1111 Veterans Square.
Veterans Day ceremonies with guest speakers and honorees will begin once the parade concludes at VFW Post 972 — 12th and Eagle streets, which is a block north of Wabash Avenue.
At the conclusion of the ceremony, several veterans organizations are inviting all veterans and supporters to their organizations for food and fellowship.
For more information see Loyal Veterans Battalion (Events) on Facebook.
