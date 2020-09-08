Terre Haute VA Clinic offers drive-through flu shots

Veteran Health Indiana will be providing free flu shots to veterans in a drive-through flu clinic  at the Terre Haute VA  outpatient clinic, 380 W. Honey Creek Drive.

Veterans should bring their VA card and wear a short-sleeve shirt to receive a flu shot from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. and noon to 2 p.m. on one of the following days at the Terre Haute clinic: 

• September 16, 23, 30;

• October 7, 14, 21, 28;

• November 4, 18.

Getting a flu vaccine is more important than ever this year to minimize the risk of illness and possible hospitalization, the VA said in a news release. Hand washing, face coverings and social distancing are all important in eliminating infections.

New Veteran patients should contact Veteran Health Indiana’s Health Benefits Unit office at 317-988-4301 to enroll in VA healthcare or enroll on-line at www.va.gov/health-care

