Terre Haute VA Clinic offers drive-through flu shots

Veteran Health Indiana will be providing free flu shots to veterans in a drive-through flu clinic at the Terre Haute VA outpatient clinic, 380 W. Honey Creek Drive.
Veterans should bring their VA card and wear a short-sleeve shirt to receive a flu shot from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. and noon to 2 p.m. on one of the following days at the Terre Haute clinic:
• September 16, 23, 30;
• October 7, 14, 21, 28;
• November 4, 18.
Getting a flu vaccine is more important than ever this year to minimize the risk of illness and possible hospitalization, the VA said in a news release. Hand washing, face coverings and social distancing are all important in eliminating infections.
New Veteran patients should contact Veteran Health Indiana’s Health Benefits Unit office at 317-988-4301 to enroll in VA healthcare or enroll on-line at www.va.gov/health-care.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.