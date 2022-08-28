Terre Haute turns out in force for Diversity Walk

Hamilton Center Chief of Community Engagement Lynn Hughes certainly did her job Saturday, as a vast crowd turned out for Hamilton Center's annual Diversity Walk.
"It's a sea of orange," Hughes marveled of the throng in Diversity Walk T-shirts. "This turnout is so exciting to see and shows the heart of this community. This city may be of modest means but it has a huge generosity."
Melvin Burks, Hamilton Center's CEO, agreed. "The environment, the bond, the people — you can tell the people wanted to be out here, they wanted this thing to happen, and they're saying they can't wait till next year," he said. "This was a very beautiful day for our community."
For the return to strolling the streets rather than the pandemic-imposed parade of cars, Hamilton Center was hoping for 1,000 early registrations; it got 1,200, and hundreds more turned out wearing T-shirts from past Diversity Walks.
Before the walk, Mayor Duke Bennett, State Senator Jon Ford, NAACP President Sylvester Edwards, Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse and Prosecutor Terry Modesitt addressed the crowd. Hughes read a statement by State Representative Tonya Pfaff, who was unable to attend.
A table was set up to register citizens to vote. Union Health made its own Diversity Walk T-shirts, which were blue in order to stand out. Many participants were accompanied by dogs and infants in strollers. A trolley transported those with mobility issues.
"You can feel the good vibe here with everybody," said Ed Brett, notching his fifth Diversity Walk. "It just goes to show that we all can get along and be friends and be something bigger than our parts."
His wife Lorna, taking her eighth Diversity Walk, added, "What this community does to try and show that we are diverse is tremendous and I know Mr. Burks is really dedicated to trying to make this a great event and include everybody, especially with the trolley."
Lester McGee said, "It's just really nice to see everybody in the community come out regardless of their race or sexual orientation. Everybody is in unity and getting along and just having a good time."
Sara Zachariah, a sophomore at South Vigo High School, said, "I've seen a lot of my classmates here, which I really appreciate, because you don't really appreciate what diversity means to the community until you come out here and see people from all different backgrounds. I've seen people from my past that I haven't seen in a while, and I've seen people I just saw yesterday. It's really nice to see everybody support the same cause."
Yasim Monametsi and Antowane Simmons, members of the Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity on the Indiana State University campus, were attending their first Diversity walk.
"I feel like the crowd was alive," Monametsi said. "It was a great turnout, in my opinion. Diversity is always something to support, people come together no matter their race or color and we support each other."
Simmons observed, "It was good to see everybody coming in and pitching in and taking care of community. That's what it's all about, man. With Terre Haute being small, we all gotta come together and do great things like this."
"I got to know a lot more people and see people I've known before and spoke to people giving away T-shirts and they are just the kindest people," said Kailyn Kirby. "That's the greatest thing about this diverse crowd, everyone's so open and being very communicable. It's just a very positive feeling right now. If anything I could've gone further."
"It's a great experience to see all the faces of the community come together and show the diversity that we have in Terre Haute — sometimes that can be lost on us," said Dickie Rollins, enjoying his second Diversity Walk. "We need events like this to show how inclusive the city really is."
Burks concluded, "We want us to get even better and better so people in the state and in the country know this is the place to be."
