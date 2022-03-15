In an effort to financially help the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds, the Terre Haute Tourism Commission on Tuesday approved funding for three years.
The commission, which serves as the board of directors for the Terre Haute Convention and Visitors Bureau, voted to give $5,000 annually to the fairgrounds.
The fairgrounds “needs some financial help,” David Patterson, executive director of the Convention and Visitors Bureau said.
“We used to give money to the Action Track, and give money for the county fair, and money for whatever event, such as when Scheid Diesel held its event at the fairgrounds or even for events like a national cattle show that was held back in 1998,” which required repairing all the cattle pens at the fairgrounds, Patterson said.
Patterson has served as executive director for 28 years and in that time he estimates the Convention and Visitors Bureau has contributed more than $500,000 to the fairgrounds.
“This is a good start as the fairgrounds has a new group. This is $15,000, that with a new manager and new promoter, if they do well, I am sure we will grow with them,” Patterson said.
It is the not the first time in recent years the fairgrounds has sought help. In March 2019, the Vigo County Redevelopment Commission approved $125,000 to the fairgrounds for improvements to some buildings to benefit its ability to stage the county fair and events.
In other business, revenue from a county innkeepers tax is returning to pre-COVID-19 levels, Patterson said. In January 2021, the CVB collected $117,251 and in February $120,322. In January 2022, the CVB collected $159,118 and in February, the CVB collected $156,128 from the innkeepers tax.
“And for whatever reason, we are on track to have our best April,” Patterson said, referring to events that lead to hotel stays in the county.
Some events slated in April include the Indiana Percussion Association state finals at Hulman Center on April 2; Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology will host FIRST Indiana Robotics State Championship event April 14-16 at the college’s Sports and Recreation Center; a dog agility event on April 16-17 at the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds, and the Midwest Soccer Classic tournament April 22-24.
Also, the inaugural Haute Hops & Vines Festival in the Terre Haute brewing district, on South 9th Street between Terre Haute Brewing Co and Afterburner Brewery, is slated from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. April 30. That event will feature more than 20 Indiana craft breweries, wineries and distilleries as well as food trucks and live music.
Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.