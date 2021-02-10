While overall revenues were down in 2020, this year’s financial start for the Terre Haute Convention & Visitors Bureau is not as dim.

The bureau started 2021 in January with $117,251 from innkeeper tax revenue, down just $5,069 compared to January 2020, when $122,320 was collected. Last month’s revenue includes $22,694 collected from a bed and breakfast innkeeper tax, enacted in 2019.

Get breaking news delivered to you! Sign up for our newsletters to get the latest, breaking news.

“The last two months of 2020 came in strong with six cross country events that we pulled off and we cut a lot of costs in 2020. All things considered, it is fantastic,” said David Patterson, executive director of the Convention & Visitors Bureau.

“We cut everything in 2020,” from janitorial expenses, cutting part-time staff and other smaller measures such as removing an automated postage machine, Patterson said. “The biggest savings expenses was not sponsoring big events that were canceled, (such as Special Olympics), which are about $10,000 each.”

Other savings came as a state destination tourism grant of more than $49,000, which originally was aimed at arts and culture events, however, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the state instructed the CVB to use that toward employee salaries, said Amy Dinkel, office manager.

Overall the CVB ended 2020 with $1,680,586 in revenues, down $856,295 from 2019 revenues of $2,536,881. That’s due to fewer events held in 2020, all canceled amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Vigo County Tourism Commission, a board comprised of appointed members from the city of Terre Haute and Vigo County commissioners, met Tuesday, organizing for 2021 with the same officers as 2020. Officers are Terre Haute businessman Greg Gibson as president and Karrum Nasser, a former Terre Haute City Council member, as vice president.

The board reviewed four sponsorship requests for event funding in 2021, approving three of the requests.

The board approved $500 each in sponsorships for a Dan Sparks Basketball Camp and the Vigo County Aquatic Center for a six-team conference meet; and $5,000 for the Wabash Valley Football Coaches Association All-Star Game.

The board denied a $1,000 request from Wabash Valley Crew Rowing Club. Nasser questioned the expenditure for use on web development, asking if the CVB could post event events on its website. Patterson agreed, saying the CVB usually sponsors events and can do that for the rowing club in the future when it stages a race.

Nasser also questioned a $3,200 expenditure for Indiana Tomorrow, a state tourism impact data report. Nasser asked if the report would focus more on the state and less on Vigo County.

Patterson said the report is being sought from the newly formed Indiana Destination Development Corp. That quasi-government agency focuses on quality of life issues as well as tourism.

The board approved the expenditure, including Nasser, who added that he “looks forward to seeing the final report and its data.”

Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.