Terre Haute Torpedoes 'Swim-a-Thon' is Saturday

The Terre Haute Torpedoes will be holding an official Swim-a-Thon from 9:15 to 11:15am. Saturday at the Vigo County School Corporation Aquatics Center in Terre Haute.
During this Swim-a-Thon, swimmers will have a two-hour period in which to swim a maximum of 200 lengths. Donors are encouraged to support athletes by pledging to support their efforts-either via a flat donation, or by pledging a certain amount of money per length that the swimmer completes.
The Swim-a-Thon will provide funds to enable the club to establish scholarship funds for college-bound swimmers, purchase needed equipment, and provide scholarships for families of swimmers in financial need.
In addition to raising funds for the team, 5% of the money raised will go back to the USA Swimming Foundation.
Persons interested in sponsoring a swimmer should contact Dani Revere at dani@terrehautetorpedoes.com or Bridget Roberts-Pittman at fundraising@terrehautetorpedoes.com or visit terrehautetorpedoes.com.
