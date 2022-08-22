Terre Haute Transit is scrapping three surplus buses, some with more than 389,000 miles, and is slated to get five new buses at a cost just over $495,000.
The new buses, to arrive in 2024, will be paid from federal CARES Act funds, Debbie Hensley, director of city transit, told the Terre Haute Board of Public Works and Safety on Monday.
"The three buses are beyond their useful life according to the FTA (Federal Transit Authority) ...and will be scrapped. We have already taken parts from them and (they) will be taken to the scrape yard," Hensley said. The department is also scrapping an SUV with high mileage.
"According to the FTA, as long as it is not over $5,000, we do not have to pay that back from what we get from scrap and the FTA ... wants that reinvested in another bus purchase," Hensley said.
Two of the buses to be scraped are hybrid buses that were converted to gasoline. The buses were converted after the company that produced them went out of business, she said.
The new buses will be smaller than several current buses, as ridership has been dropping.
In 2007, the Terre Haute Transit Utility launched an Indiana State University shuttle service. City transit ridership grew as ISU students were able to ride the bus as part of their tuition. Ridership peaked in 2014 with 410,903 riders.
By 2018, that ridership has slipped to 258,331. Near the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, ridership was 237,867 in 2019.
Then in 2020, as the pandemic increased, ridership fell to 147,128. The following year, ridership dropped to 129,031 for 2021.
As of July, the transit system had a ridership of 71,025.
"We are getting better, but we are not going to come back to where we used to be, as our ridership was impacted by the pandemic, and many students had classes remotely, and ridership had been dropping before that as freshmen coming to Indiana State University were allowed to bring cars on campus," Hensley said.
Some current buses that will be sold hold 26 passengers, while the new buses will hold 16 passengers and also have two wheelchair slots.
"They are smaller buses and are gasoline buses," Hensley said.
The city purchased three similar buses in 2020 at a cost of $68,000 per bus, but that cost is now $99,000 for the same bus, Hensley said.
"Everything costs more, and I am getting on a waiting list to get the buses," Hensley said.
The city currently has nine buses in operation, with three buses out of service awaiting parts.
"We normally run the buses for 12 hours in the day and others were designated to run at night, now all run during the day" until parts can be obtained and repair work completed, Hensley said.
In another matter, the board approved bid specifications to plant 80 trees. The city will bid out work for the trees to be planted during the last week of October and second week of November.
Terre Haute's Urban Forester Ana Maria Erazo Galeano said the project includes transporting trees to a site, digging, planting, as well as placing a watering bag for each tree, staking and guying the trees and watering the trees with 5 to 10 gallons of water on the day of planting.
Galeano said the bags are designed to collect water, but the city department would water the bags if needed during dry times. The city has 1,000 open spots for trees to be planted, Galeano said.
In other business, the board:
• Approved a request from Farrington Grove Elementary School to close Sixth Street from McKeen to Hulman streets on Sept. 27 during a Tiger Trot, an organized fun run around the school building
• Approved a request from Duke Energy to install additional lighting on light poles at 8th and Walnut and 9th and Walnut streets for the Wabash Valley Community Foundation. The power company will pay for the lights and installation.
• Approved a request from the American Legion Post to close 22nd Street from Tippecanoe Street to Chase Street on Sept. 10 for a family festival.
Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.
