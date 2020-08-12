Terre Haute is to received a $4.1 million grant as part of the CARES Act, the U.S. Department of Transportation announced today.
The DOT's Federal Transit Administration announced the grant award to Terre Haute.
The city is to use the funds to support public transit operating expenses such as wages, administrative leave, safety modifications, personal protective equipment, protective barriers and cleaning during the COVID-19 public health emergency.
The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act passed Congress with bipartisan support and was signed by the president on March 27.
This story will be updated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.