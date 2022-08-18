Terre Haute to host Rea Park open house

The city of Terre Haute, in partnership with its parks department and the Friends of Rea Park, is hosting a public open house in recognition of the 100-year anniversary since Rea Park was handed over to the city.
The open house is scheduled for 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday at Rea Park Clubhouse. It will showcase draft renderings and potential plans for the future of the park. At 6:15 pm, brief announcements and a fundraising update are scheduled.
“There is so much history in this facility as the City’s first public golf course,” said Mayor Duke Bennett. “As proud as we are of the Park’s past, we are even more excited for its future. We encourage everyone with an interest in any type of outdoor recreation to come and visit the clubhouse and see the vision for the potential future of the park.”
The Friends of Rea Park, a nonprofit group dedicated to the revitalization of the Rea Park Clubhouse, has been advocating and fundraising to renew the Rea Park Clubhouse. The group works alongside the city of Terre Haute and the Terre Haute Parks Department and board to identify resources and grant funds to aid in its revitalization.
Earlier this summer, the city received $50,000 in READI funds from the Wabash River Regional Development Authority to go toward the potential restoration of the historic clubhouse into an all-inclusive activity social center.
The public is encouraged to attend to learn more.
