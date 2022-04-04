Remnant Church will host a Easter drive-through giveaway for the community.
The event will feature food, candy and bikes to be raffled off from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 9 at the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds.
Participants are asked to enter from State Road 63, turn on Jones Road and turn right on Union Road to get to the back entrance of the fairground. The giveaways will happen in the exhibit hall.
The event is free to all.
It is sponsored by Duke Energy, First Financial Bank, Riddell National Bank, First Farmers Bank and Trust, Advantage Plus of Indiana Credit Union, Casey's and others.
