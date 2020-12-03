A Terre Haute teen on Thursday received a 12-year prison sentence in connection with a February gunfire incident and an attempted armed robbery.
Javen Elder, 18, pleaded guilty to attempted armed robbery, a Level 3 felony, and criminal recklessness, a Level 5 felony. Judge John Roach ordered Elder receive credit for almost 10 months spent in jail awaiting trial.
Elder was a few days shy of his 18th birthday when the Feb. 2 incidents occurred, resulting in the original criminal charges being filed in juvenile court. The case was transferred to Vigo Superior Court 1.
Authorities said Elder was with three older teens when they entered the JP Stop and Shop with a handgun intending to rob the store.
The four co-defendants also went to a house on North 12th Street intending to rob the occupants, police said. Outside the house, gunshots were fired at the door and wall of the house. No one was injured.
Police in the area heard the gunshots and located the four suspects in a vehicle nearby.
They were all arrested. The other three teenage defendants have already pleaded guilty and been sentenced.
Britney Dove of Brazil received a nine-year sentence, with four years to be served on home detention and five years suspended to probation. Jesse Hobbs of Terre Haute was sentenced to serve 10 years in the Department of Correction. Donald R. Johnson of Terre Haute was sentenced to 12 years in DOC.
