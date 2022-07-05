Terre Haute teen competes to be Hoosier Star

Krishaa Motycka began immersing herself in music at the age of nine months, singing along with her maternal grandmother.
Today, the 13-year-old Terre Haute girl will be competing in a statewide musical competition, the La Porte County Symphony Orchestra's Hoosier Star, one of only five finalists in the youth division category.
"I love all music," Motycka (pronounced moe-TEE-kah) said. "I love classical music, just to play piano. I love ballads."
Motycka's parents, likewise, are big aficionados of the arts. Her father Eric, a second-generation American who's family came from what was once called Czechoslovakia, is on Arts Illiana's board of directors; her mother Nupur, an immigrant from India who has lived in Terre Haute for 20 years, is on the board for Children's Theatre of Terre Haute, where Motycka has performed in musicals.
In India, her great-great-grandfather started a music school that still teaches aspiring musicians. The grandmother she sang with as an infant used to perform on the radio in India. Motycka started taking piano lessons at age 4, got her first singing instructor at age 9 and has played the French horn for three years.
The first musical production Motycka performed in was "The Little Mermaid" at the Children's Theatre. She's since performed in a number of musicals there and at the Maple Avenue United Methodist Church's Dinner Theatre. She has appeared in "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat," "Les Miserables," "The Lion King" and will soon appear at Maple Avenue's production of "Newsies."
She recently made her debut with the Community Theatre of Terre Haute, appearing in "Shrek: The Musical."
"'Shrek' was probably one of the best productions I've been in, if not the best," Motycka said. "I went in knowing one person and made a lot of friends. It was a lot of fun." She performed a number from "Shrek" at Arts Illiana's recent arts festival.
For her Hoosier Star audition in La Porte, she performed "On My Own" from "Les Miserables." She appeared in Terre Haute North High School's production of the musical when she was in fifth grade. "That was my first big production, and is another favorite of mine," she said. She will also sing the number at the final Hoosier Star competition in September, accompanied by musicians from the La Porte County Symphony Orchestra.
She's had a number of vocal and piano instructors over the years. "With every single teacher I've ever had, I'm improved so much with them," she said. "I'm a person who can't be spoonfed — you have to give it straight to me, and all those teachers have been really good about that." Motycka called her current piano teacher, Dilya Meehan, "amazing."
Dan Rodriguez, Maple Avenue's choir director, was her voice coach when she was 10. "He actually introduced me to this competition," she said of Hoosier Star. She was a Hoosier Star finalist at age 10, but couldn't travel that year to La Porte, an experience she called "bittersweet."
Motycka recently graduated from Honey Creek Middle School and will attend Terre Haute South High School in the fall. "Middle school was so weird because of COVID, and no kids my age had a normal middle-school experience anywhere across the country," she said. "I'm ready to take the next big step."
During her audition for Hoosier Star in March, she saw only one kid who would become a finalist, Luke Housman, the only boy among the finalists. He was having trouble adjusting his tie before his performance, so Motycka's dad helped him by tying it.
After high school, she plans to go to college, where she'll major in business or music business and minor in music while, she hopes, she'll be attending on a piano scholarship. She plans to make her living from music.
In September's Hoosier Star competition, winners will be awarded $1,000; second-place finishers will take home $500.
David Kronke can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at david.kronke@tribstar.com.
