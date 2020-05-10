“Without music, life would 'b-flat.'
“Without art, Earth is just eh...
"We have suddenly found ourselves in the middle of an internet meme and are realizing the deep need for art and music in the Terre Haute community," the Terre Haute Symphony Orchestra said announcing its May 16 virtual concert.
Join the THSO at 7 p.m. on a computer or smartphone screen for “Music in Bloom,” a one-of-a-kind live event featuring THSO musicians performing their favorite music.
In partnership with King Media and Entertainment, Tony Harper and Indiana Sports Network, and Central Presbyterian Church in Terre Haute led by Rev. Mike Riggins, the performance will capture the hope and unity needed in the world today.
“This event is unlike anything the THSO has ever done," principal clarinet and Marketing manager Samantha Johnson-Helms, said. "This is the perfect time to be innovative and reach our audience in an entirely new way.”
The program will feature 10 musicians performing solos and duets at Central Presbyterian Church. Musicians will be placed six or more feet apart in the church and will rotate through two to three performance spaces equipped with a professional camera and microphone set up by King Media and Entertainment and Indiana Sports Network. One performance space will include a piano. Those performing duets will prepare their parts individually and will have the opportunity to rehearse their duet the day of the performance. Each piece performed will be 2 to 5 minutes in length. The virtual performance will last about an hour and will be recorded.
Musicians performing include concertmaster Daniel Aizenshtadt, violinists Yuri Santos and Toby Elser, principal cello SeungAh Hong, principal clarinet Johnson-Helms, principal bassoon Chad Roseland, principal horn Brian Kilp, principal trombone Randy Mitchell, principal percussion Keegan Sheehy, and principal keyboard Timothy Stephenson. Composers on the program include Brahms, Beethoven, Bériot, Krol, Muramatsu — even a blues tune by Sonny Stitt.
In order to keep our musicians safe and healthy, they are encouraged to wear personal protective equipment-like masks when they are not performing. Prior to musician arrival at the church, all music stands, chairs, door knobs, and the piano, will be wiped down. Musicians will be strategically brought into the church upon arrival to ensure minimal contact and social distancing.
THSO Board member and King Media and Entertainment owner Mike King shares his excitement for the event.
“It has been far too long since we have been able to enjoy the outstanding talents of the THSO musicians, and while we would love to have the entire orchestra, I'm grateful to those that will be able to join us at Central Presbyterian Church," King said. "We have the ability to bring virtual live music to the residents of the Wabash Valley and those around the world that choose to join us for the May 16th event.
"Along with Tony Harper and his broadcast team from Indiana Sports Network, we hope to provide a wonderful respite for music lovers."
The concert will be streamed live at www.thso.org. During the performance, the audience can help the THSO raise funds to counteract the hardship it has has experienced during the COVID-19 outbreak. Patrons also can donate at www.thso.org before and after the event.
During the program, the THSO will live tweet "thank-yous" to its donors on its Twitter account. Follow the THSO on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to learn more about the musicians performing for the event and the solos and duets they will be playing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.