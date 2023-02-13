The Terre Haute Symphony Orchestra will perform two off-season concerts as part of its THSO Presents! series.
Both shows will feature chamber music performances with smaller ensembles of four to 15 players.
Hops & Haydn will be 7 p.m. Feb. 18 at Terre Haute Brewing Company, with a hot pizza buffet sponsored by Greek's Pizzeria. Doors open at 6 p.m. The event is also sponsored by ISU Credit Union, the Terre Haute Symphony League and The Hometown Savings Bank.
Tickets for Hops & Haydn quickly sold out after they were made available to season ticket holders during a pre-sale event and then promoted to the THSO’s email subscriber list and social media followers.
“We are thrilled with the response we have received from our concerts at Terre Haute Brewing Company over the past few years. It is clear that pairing different and unique venues with classical music, good food and good drinks is a win-win,” said Executive Director and Principal Clarinet, Samantha Johnson-Helms in a press release.
While tickets have sold out for Hops & Haydn, the second show will allow another opportunity to see the orchestra.
Moonlight Serenades will take place at 4 p.m. March 19 at Hatfield Hall at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology. THSO Artistic Director, David Bowden, will take the podium for Dvořák’s Serenade for Winds, Op. 44 and Brahms’ Serenade No. 2 for small orchestra. This concert is sponsored by the Terre Haute Symphony League, Robert L. Cowden and The Hometown Savings Bank.
Moonlight Serenades tickets can be purchased by visiting www.thso.org or calling (812) 242-8476. Tickets are $15 for Silver Level, $25 for Gold and $45 for VIP. Youth and student tickets start at $4. For more information about THSO Presents! events and tickets, visit thso.org to sign up for the THSO’s email list and follow the THSO on Facebook and Instagram.
