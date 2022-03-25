The Terre Haute Symphony Orchestra is hosting a three-course meal prior to the April 9 performance.
Supper at the Symphony will be at 5:30 p.m in the McKee Family Heritage Ballroom in Tirey Hall before the Disney in Concert: Magical Music from the Movies concert.
Dinner reservations are $25 per person, with a maximum of eight people per table. The bar opens at 5 p.m., with dinner served at 5:30.
The meal will include a starter course, the choice of one entree and a dessert.
Reservations for dinner close at noon April 5. Concert tickets are sold separately.
For more information or to reserve seats, visit https://www.thso.org/supper-at-the-symphony.
