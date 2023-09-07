World-renowned soprano Angela Brown will join the Terre Haute Symphony Orchestra for its "A Symphony Christmas" performance on Dec. 2 at Tilson Auditorium on the campus of Indiana State University. Brown captured international attention at the Metropolitan Opera with a New York Times headline: “At last, an Aida!” and was most recently featured on NBC performing "God Bless America" at the Indianapolis 500 in May; she also performs regularly internationally.
Her multi-genre career has been lauded on the front page of The Times, and on CNN, CBS, in Oprah Magazine and Reader's Digest. She has graced the leading opera and symphonic stages on six continents including at the Lincoln Center, The Kennedy Center, the National Opera of Paris, The Metropolitan Opera and more. She has been presented in solo recitals throughout the United States, Canada, Spain, New Zealand, China and Africa.
Her vocal artistry is featured on the two-time Grammy Award winning recording “Ask Your Mama” by Laura Karpman, and her voice is the inspiration for new works. Composer Richard Danielpour set the poetry of Dr. Maya Angelou to create “A Woman’s Life” that Brown premiered with the Pittsburgh Symphony and Philadelphia Orchestra and recorded for the Naxos label with the Nashville Symphony Orchestra. The opera roles of Addie Parker in Daniel Schnyder’s "Charlie Parker’s Yardbird" and Cilla in Richard Danielpour’s "Margaret Garner" were both written for, premiered by and reprised many times by Brown.
“I am so honored to present this amazing artist for the third time in Terre Haute after her international successes," said David Bowden, artistic director and conductor of the THSO. "She will be singing “Sweet Little Jesus Boy,” “O Holy Night,” and many other familiar favorites. This is a huge privilege for the THSO to present her again now at the peak of her career and a terrific opportunity for local audiences to hear one of the great artists of our time perform with our outstanding local professional orchestra."
Drawing on the impact of her signature show, "Opera … from a Sistah’s Point of View," Brown founded Morning Brown, Inc., a nonprofit dedicated to programming with multicultural role models to inspire and encourage the next generation of singers. She is the co-host of Melanated Moments in Classical Music, an award-winning podcast from Classical Music Indy with an audience in over 100 countries. She is featured in two PBS documentaries: "Marian Anderson: The Whole World in Her Hands" from American Masters and "Voice of Freedom" from American Experience. The Willson Center for Humanities and the Arts of the University of Georgia named Brown the 2023 Delta Visiting Chair for Global Understanding.
Concert tickets
The THSO’s Christmas concert is likely to sell out quickly. Patrons can purchase tickets now by visiting www.thso.org or calling Hulman Center at 812-237-3737. Ticket prices for adults start at $19. Student and youth tickets are $5, $11 and $15. Prices do not include facility and venue fees.
ISU students receive free tickets to THSO concerts. Students can show their student ID at the Tilson Auditorium ticket window starting at 6:30 p.m. before a concert to receive a free ticket. Only 100 tickets are available for ISU students. Students can get their tickets in advance by visiting the Hulman Center box office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.