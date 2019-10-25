Health Connection of Pace Community Action Agency encourages women to take control of their own breast health by practicing regular self-breast exams, scheduling a clinical breast exam starting at age 21, and scheduling an annual mammogram starting at age 40.
Breast Cancer Awareness is observed during the month of October. This national campaign is dedicated to educating women regarding breast health and increasing awareness about the importance of the early detection, diagnosis, and treatment of breast cancer.
Health Connection is giving out free Breast Self-Exam Punch-Out Shower Cards, one per person, during the remaining of October.
According to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, when breast cancer is detected early, and is in the localized stage, the 5-year relative survival rate is 100 percent.
Breast cancer is the most common cancer among women in the United States, other than skin cancer, and it is the second leading cause of cancer death in women, after lung cancer.
Health Connection clinics are located in Sullivan, 812-638-2998, and Terre Haute, 812-234-0707.
