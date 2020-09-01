Terre Haute Regional Airport and Sullivan County Airport have received safety and infrastructure grants through the Federal Aviation Administration.

Sullivan's airport received a grant of $270,601 to seal runway surfaces, while Terre Haute Regional Airport got a $50,000 grant for an airport wildlife assessment program.

The grants, totaling more than $1.2 billion, were made to 405 airports in 50 states and six U.S. territories.

“This $1.2 billion federal investment will improve our nation’s airport infrastructure, enhance safety, and strengthen growth in local communities, which is especially important as the economy recovers from COVID-19,” U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao said in a statement.

Other Indiana airports to receive grants are:

•$155,000 to Anderson Municipal-Darlington Field to rehabilitate an apron and taxiway.

•$166,666 to DeKalb County Airport to purchase land for approaches.

•$1,437,450 to Virgil I Grissom Municipal Airport in Bedford to build a taxiway.

•$220,000 to Monroe County Airport to install signage.

•$2,793,500 to Columbus Municipal Airport to install perimeter fencing.

•$316,606 to Hendricks County-Gordon Graham Field to rehabilitate a runway and runway lighting.

•$2,188,911 to Evansville Regional to improve a safety area, update a terminal building and rehabilitate a taxiway.

•$59,200 to Frankfort Municipal Airport to update a hangar.

•$153,110 to French Lick Municipal Airport to extend a taxiway and expand an apron.

•$374,416 to Greensburg Municipal Airport to build a runway.

•$166,666 to Griffith-Merrillville Airport to seal apron joints.

•$1,803,463 to Huntington Municipal Airport to rehabilitate a runway.

•$10,391,837 to Indianapolis International Airport to rebuild a runway and taxiway, and create infrastructure for the Voluntary Airport Low Emissions Program (VALE).

•$1,000,000 to Kentland Municipal Airport to build an apron.

•$316,666 to LaPorte Municipal to update the airport’s master plan.

•$719,000 to Purdue University Airport to buy an airport rescue and firefighting vehicle.

•$166,030 to Logansport/Cass County Airport to update the airport’s master plan.

•$145,885 to Madison Municipal to purchase land, build an apron and improve airport obstruction marking.

•$166,666 to Indianapolis Regional Airport in McCordsville to update the airport’s master plan.

•$736,775 to Michigan City Municipal-Phillips Field to purchase land.

•$55,284 to White County Airport to extend a runway.

•$192,575 to New Castle Henry County Marlatt Field to purchase land.

•$166,666 to Paoli Municipal Airport to improve a fuel farm.

•$341,623 to Portland Municipal Airport to extend a runway.

•$535,307 to Jasper County Airport to purchase land.

•$167,340 to Fulton County Airport to update signage, navigational aids, lighting and beacons.

•$286,111 to Salem Municipal Airport to extend a runway.

•$96,000 to Freeman Municipal Airport in Seymour to rehabilitate an apron.

•$13,319,538 to South Bend International Airport to rebuild a taxiway.

•$588,750 to Perry County Municipal Airport to rehabilitate runway lighting.

•$165,000 to Porter County Regional Airport to install perimeter fencing.

•$1,927,524 to Warsaw Municipal Airport to rehabilitate a runway.