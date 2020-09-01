Terre Haute Regional Airport and Sullivan County Airport have received safety and infrastructure grants through the Federal Aviation Administration.
Sullivan's airport received a grant of $270,601 to seal runway surfaces, while Terre Haute Regional Airport got a $50,000 grant for an airport wildlife assessment program.
The grants, totaling more than $1.2 billion, were made to 405 airports in 50 states and six U.S. territories.
“This $1.2 billion federal investment will improve our nation’s airport infrastructure, enhance safety, and strengthen growth in local communities, which is especially important as the economy recovers from COVID-19,” U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao said in a statement.
Other Indiana airports to receive grants are:
•$155,000 to Anderson Municipal-Darlington Field to rehabilitate an apron and taxiway.
•$166,666 to DeKalb County Airport to purchase land for approaches.
•$1,437,450 to Virgil I Grissom Municipal Airport in Bedford to build a taxiway.
•$220,000 to Monroe County Airport to install signage.
•$2,793,500 to Columbus Municipal Airport to install perimeter fencing.
•$316,606 to Hendricks County-Gordon Graham Field to rehabilitate a runway and runway lighting.
•$2,188,911 to Evansville Regional to improve a safety area, update a terminal building and rehabilitate a taxiway.
•$59,200 to Frankfort Municipal Airport to update a hangar.
•$153,110 to French Lick Municipal Airport to extend a taxiway and expand an apron.
•$374,416 to Greensburg Municipal Airport to build a runway.
•$166,666 to Griffith-Merrillville Airport to seal apron joints.
•$1,803,463 to Huntington Municipal Airport to rehabilitate a runway.
•$10,391,837 to Indianapolis International Airport to rebuild a runway and taxiway, and create infrastructure for the Voluntary Airport Low Emissions Program (VALE).
•$1,000,000 to Kentland Municipal Airport to build an apron.
•$316,666 to LaPorte Municipal to update the airport’s master plan.
•$719,000 to Purdue University Airport to buy an airport rescue and firefighting vehicle.
•$166,030 to Logansport/Cass County Airport to update the airport’s master plan.
•$145,885 to Madison Municipal to purchase land, build an apron and improve airport obstruction marking.
•$166,666 to Indianapolis Regional Airport in McCordsville to update the airport’s master plan.
•$736,775 to Michigan City Municipal-Phillips Field to purchase land.
•$55,284 to White County Airport to extend a runway.
•$192,575 to New Castle Henry County Marlatt Field to purchase land.
•$166,666 to Paoli Municipal Airport to improve a fuel farm.
•$341,623 to Portland Municipal Airport to extend a runway.
•$535,307 to Jasper County Airport to purchase land.
•$167,340 to Fulton County Airport to update signage, navigational aids, lighting and beacons.
•$286,111 to Salem Municipal Airport to extend a runway.
•$96,000 to Freeman Municipal Airport in Seymour to rehabilitate an apron.
•$13,319,538 to South Bend International Airport to rebuild a taxiway.
•$588,750 to Perry County Municipal Airport to rehabilitate runway lighting.
•$165,000 to Porter County Regional Airport to install perimeter fencing.
•$1,927,524 to Warsaw Municipal Airport to rehabilitate a runway.
