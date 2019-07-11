South Eighth Street from Eagle Street to Larry Bird Avenue will be closed from 7 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. on Friday, July 12 for a crane in the right of way.
Terre Haute street near Hulman Center closing Friday
This Week's Circulars
TERRE HAUTE [mdash] Edward William Schawitsch, 75, of Terre Haute, formerly of Logansport, passed away at 8:02 a.m. Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at his residence. Born on August 20, 1943, in Logansport, he was the son of the late Andrew and Laurine (Wood) Schawitsch. He was a 1961 Logansport High …
Most Popular
Articles
- Holocaust survivor, forgiveness activist Eva Kor dies at 85
- Names, details released in deadly Wednesday morning accident
- Danville claims lead in casino effort, but Terre Haute officials downplay any 'race'
- Food Inspections June 24 – 29, 2019
- Names released in fatal July 4 motorcycle crash
- Much needed housing being built, planned
- Jack and Mike Strain are father-and-son farmers
- Lake at Fowler Park closes for season
- Vigo County Fair gets into full swing
- Obituary: Holocaust survivor, forgiveness advocate Eva Mozes Kor
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.