South 19th Street from Crawford to Oak streets will be closed from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 2, for sewer line repair.
Terre Haute street closing Tuesday for sewer repair
Mrs. Lorena Mace Lindley Craver (93) passed away on January 24, 2021 at Providence Health Care, St. Mary's Indiana. She was born on September 8, 1927 in Terre Haute, Indiana to Harley Mace and Madonna Hills Mace. She married Max Evan Lindley on December 22, 1946 and had two sons Todd Evan Li…
