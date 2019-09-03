VERMILION, ILL. [mdash] Jack N. Stotts, age 95 of Vermilion, passed away Sunday, September 1, 2019 at his residence. Mr. Stotts was a clerk for Hardware Supply Company, Inc. in Terre Haute, Indiana for 34 years. He was a member of Success Christian Church, where he had served as a Deacon, ad…
Dale Alan Good, 50, of Terre Haute, formerly of Chrisman, Illinois, died Friday, August 30th, 2019. Services are 10 a.m. CDT Thursday, September 5th, Templeton Funeral Home, Paris. Visitation 3 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, funeral home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.