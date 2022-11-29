The city of Terre Haute, under state order to create a long-term control plan plan for combined sewer overflows, continues to work on the project.
And as evidenced in a public information meeting Nov. 21, the program when implemented, will be an expensive undertaking.
Presiding over the recent meeting were city engineer Marcus Maurer, HWC Engineering partner and director of water service Eric Smith, and Troy Swan, senior project manager for HWC.
Smith opened the meeting by giving a brief history of the project, which started with the Environmental Protection Agency's 1973 Clean Water Act, the goal of which was to maintain the integrity of the nation's waters and provide funding for treatment works.
In the late 1990s, the Indiana Department of Environmental Management ordered cities to come up with long-term plans to reduce overflows that contaminated water supplies during rainy seasons.
Combined sewer overflows occur when treatment plants are unable to handle flows that are more than twice the design capacity. When that capacity is met, the result is a mix of stormwater and untreated sewage discharged directly into waterways.
During the 2000s, the city of Terre Haute rehabilitated downtown sewers. In 2008, IDEM, realizing that Terre Haute and other cities could not meet the required standards of controlled flows, cut those cities some slack by accepting a "presumptive approach," which gave them some legal protection.
Changes, costs
Terre Haute's Long Term Control Plan was approved by IDEM in 2011 and amended in 2014.
Phase I of the plan was completed in 2015, but the project's Phase II would hit a snag, making its affordability a concern. Cost concerns arose during construction of a new sewer lift station.
Those cost increases were the result of contaminated water, discovered in October 2019, immediately halting the city's then $54 million new sanitary sewer lift station project after hundreds of fish were killed in a contained lagoon pond.
Groundwater was being pumped into the pond as a contractor dug down more than 40 feet as part of the new lift station project. Removing the contaminated water had been estimated to cost more than $5 million.
However, in March 2020 it was determined that the expense to remove water from city property off the 2500 block of Prairieton Road would exceed the cap of 20% on project change orders.
Twenty percent of the city's $54 million project is $10.8 million. In an effort to "stop the financial bleeding," the Terre Haute Sanitary Board halted the new lift station project.
The city finished all work it could under that contract, Mauer said, which included installing a force main, which is a pipeline that conveys wastewater under pressure, on Priarieton Road and adding a second section — called a train — to the city's high-flow-rate treatment facility. That facility can hold two "trains" that process and clean stormwater.
"There were already a lot of materials ordered (for the lift station project) and we went through everything we could. If something was returnable without taking a big (financial) loss or had no use, we returned it," Mauer said. "If it was something we could keep, or needed or had a big restocking fee, we kept those materials and cataloged it and stored them for the next (sewer lift) project.
"That turned out to be a really good move because now it is difficult to get (many materials)," Mauer said.
Since 2020, the city has conducted a study to determine the best location of a treatment plant. That study showed the cheapest and best place for a new lift station was where originally planned.
With that study completed, the next move was to determine how to deal with the contaminated water.
"The recommendation from the study was rather than dewater the ground water, we would use what is called a secant pile wall," Maurer said.
Work includes drilling down into bedrock, then grouting filling the drilled area "so the construction (of a new lift station) will essentially be in a waterproof tub," Mauer said.
"Instead of constantly dewatering, we would just have to dewater it one time (once the lift station is completed) and then it would stay dry," Mauer said.
"We also found that pollution from groundwater (in the first lift station project) came from up to a quarter mile away while we were dewatering. Since then, we tested the groundwater and are not finding all those contaminates. It still requires some treatment but not to the extent we were dealing with before," Maurer said.
Design for new lift station is now "between 90% and 100%" completed, the city engineer said. "We hope to bid that work out in the first half of next year," Maurer said.
The city engineer said it is hard to predict what the new lift station project cost will be, however.
"We have a lot of materials stockpiled and already paid for and cataloged and stored and ready to go," and that should reduce costs, he said.
Looking toward the future
The city's goal is to have no more than seven overflows annually, a number based on the overflows in 1978, considered a typical year for rainfall. Usually, though, there are many more overflows in any given year.
Achieving the goal would mean that the city is capturing 94% of the overflows volume, a significant improvement. A plan to meet that goal was projected to cost an estimated $124 million in 2011; the improved plan now tops out at an estimated $310 million.
However, Maurer said a new combined long-term combined sewer overflow plan could reduce that cost to $291 million.
Maurer and Swan explained how challenges will be met by the new plan. In an extreme weather event, intensity can matter as much as duration.
A 12-foot diameter pipe installed in the 1960s along the Wabash River will be complemented by a new parallel interceptor to manage increased wastewater flow capacity for sewage along Prairieton Road to spread the flow out.
The pipe will measure 6.5 feet wide and will be bored or "micro tunneled" instead of digging a deep trench, eliminating a concern of dewatering and reducing costs.
Originally, plans were to close the Walnut Street overflow diversion structure, which controls tunnel overflows when its capacity is exceeded; now, it will remain open alongside diversion structures on Spruce and Idaho.
Force mains — pipelines that convey wastewater under pressure from a pump or pneumatic ejector to a discharge point — will pump rainwater to the sewage treatment plant.
Additional cost savings include adding a second high rate flow treatment plant in 10 to 12 years, a measure that can quickly treat more water that can be returned to the Wabash River.
And part of the new overflow plan is to also integrate a 30-year capital improvement plan on the existing sanitary sewer system to allow normal operating costs and improvements be included in cost calculations of the project.
The new plan is expected to be submitted to IDEM in the first quarter of next year, Maurer said.
The projected cost places Terre Haute in a "high burden category." To alleviate costs, the city and HWC have petitioned IDEM to allow them to place their plan on a 30-year completion schedule rather than a 20 years.
But, as required by state regulations, 20- and 25-year plan options have been submitted to IDEM, as well.
Money from a federal infrastructure bill is expected to be directed into the project, but inevitably, this means that sewage rates will eventually go up, though no one could forecast how much.
Since Mayor Duke Bennett took office in 2008, there have been five sewer rate increases.
The city's sewer rate currently puts it in the middle of the pack of Indiana cities, though some cities on the lower end of the scale also charge stormwater fees, which Terre Haute does not.
