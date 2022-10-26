A Terre Haute South Vigo High School teacher and student were honored during the CANDLES Holocaust Museum and Education Center’s “An Evening of Light” dinner at the Indiana Historical Society in Indianapolis.
Peggy Grabowski, a South Vigo English teacher, was one of two teachers to receive the 2022 Terry Fear Holocaust Educator in Action Award. The other was Tony Young of Sycamore School in Indianapolis.
Achilles Nieves, a South Vigo junior, was one of two students honored Saturday as An Evening of Light essay award winner. The other was Brock Walley, a sophomore at Celina High School in Celina, Ohio.
In total, five educators and two students were recognized in front of the sold-out crown.
“Do Justice. Love Mercy. March Proudly.”
These words guided Terry Fear, a friend of CANDLES, who served on the CANDLES board of directors and volunteered as a docent at the museum. Her dedication to Eva Kor’s mission was selfless and unwavering, according to a CANDLES news release.
As an educator for 35 years, she was a tireless advocate for social justice. She promoted peace through Holocaust and genocide education.
CANDLES will recognize educators each year through the Terry Fear Holocaust Educator in Action Award, established in 2022. CANDLES honors Fear’s legacy by presenting this award to educators who support holocaust and genocide education.
