A photojournalist, an architect and a former teacher have been selected for induction this year into 19th annual Hall of Distinction class at Terre Haute South Vigo High School.
The inductees are photojournalist Mika Brown, former teacher Dave Heath and New York architect Alexander Lamis.
The trio will be honored during ceremonies April 17 at the school and and April 18 at the Country Club of Terre Haute, said Lana Shuck, co-chairperson of the Hall of Distinction committee.
Brown, a member of the school's Class of 2005, is an award winning photographer, producer and photojournalist. She has illuminated the impact of the Holocaust through her film “Eva 7063.” Brown is the winner of the Telly Award for Best Documentary, and has received numerous other awards including the Quill & Scroll Award for excellence in journalism.
Brown also received honors from the Indiana chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists, including best Documentary, Best News Videography and Best Coverage of Government. She is also a camera operator for Fox Sports, CBS Sports, Turner Sports, NBC Sports and ESPN.
Heath is both a former teacher and current assistant athletic director. After a successful career in radio and television, Heath changed career paths to become a history teacher for 24 years. Senator Richard Lugar recognized him for documenting stories of Hoosier Veterans, which is housed in the Library of Congress.
After retirement, Heath has served South as its assistant athletic director and as a key volunteer for a number of events. He serves on several committees not only for South, but also numerous community organizations including Terre Haute Kiwanis club, Terre Haute Area Clean Community, Terre Haute Redevelopment Commission, and is an active church member.
Lamis, a member of the school's Class of 1976, is a partner in a New York architectural firm. He has created a variety of energy and environmentally designed buildings all over the country.
Lamis' designs have included the George W. Bush Presidential Center in Dallas, Disney’s Yacht and Beach Club in Orlando, and numerous university buildings at Harvard, Princeton, Rutgers, Trinity, Columbia and Stanford. Lamis holds a bachelor of science degree from MIT, and a master of architecture degree from Columbia University.
Reservations for the Hall of Distinction event can made by emailing lhs@vigoschools.org or by calling South High School at 812-462-4252 by April 8.
