Terre Haute South Vigo High School on Saturday took second overall in the 54th annual Rose-Hulman High School Mathematics Competition at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology.
Twenty-seven schools from around Indiana and Illinois took part in the competition, which featured 428 students, according to a news release from Rose-Hulman.
Carmel High School took first place overall. Terre Haute South Vigo finished second followed by Signature School in third, Castle High School in fourth and Terre Haute North Vigo High School in fifth place.
The students were also scored by class. South Vigo freshman Jayce Dix had the best score among freshmen.
Other Wabash Valley students with top five finishes in their classes included senior Caroline Christ of North Vigo, and juniors Stephen Kallubhavi of South Vigo and Micah Beachy of the Terre Haute Christian Home Educators team, finished fourth among juniors. South Vigo Sophomore Aadil Parvaz finished fourth in his class.
The competition was organized by Rose-Hulman mathematics professor John Rickert and other faculty and staff from Rose-Hulman’s Department of Mathematics. Dozens of RHIT students, faculty and staff volunteered to grade and proctor the examinations.
