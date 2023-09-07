On Thursday morning Terre Haute South Vigo High School received an anonymous tip which indicated a potential threat to the school, according to a statement released by Katie Shane, interim director of communications for the Vigo County School Corp.
VCSC's partnership with the Terre Haute Police Department allowed both organizations to quickly begin a thorough investigation.
Students and staff at Terre Haute South cooperated with school administrators and law enforcement by moving into a "secure hold" inside classrooms. At 10:45 a.m. law enforcement and the VCSC felt confident to release students to return to classes as usual.
A "secure hold" is defined as a procedure to, "Hold in your room or area. Clear the halls." Students are instructed to operate "business as usual." Staff are instructed to, "Close and lock the door. Account for students and adults. Do business as usual."
The secure hold status remained in place for more than two hours, Shane said.
"Situations like this are taken seriously by the VCSC and the THPD," Shane said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.