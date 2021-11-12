Terre Haute South Vigo High School students placed second among nearly 190 problem solvers from 13 schools across Indiana and Illinois who showcased their mathematics skills at the 2021 Rose-Hulman High School Mathematics Competition.
The event was back to in-person test-taking Nov. 6 after a year’s hiatus because of COVID-19 health and safety precautions.
Students had one hour to answer 20 questions covering a wide range of mathematics categories. Awards were given at individual and school levels in all four grade levels.
South earned second-place overall school honors while teams of four students finished second in the freshman grade division, third in the sophomore and junior levels, and fourth among seniors. Terre Haute North and West Vigo also had students participating in this year’s competition.
Among freshmen, South’s Yusuf Akgul was third, Anthony Chapman was sixth, Sara Zachariah was ninth, and Jessica Kallubhavi was 12th.
Jayce Dix of South Vigo placed fourth in the junior division, followed by classmates Samhita Shantharam, in eighth, and Marin Manning, ninth. Landon Grahek of Terre Haute North was 11th in the grade group.
Brady Exoo of South had the fifth best score among sophomores while Benjamin Walker of North was sixth, Justin Zhang of South was eighth, Christopher Chow of South was ninth, and Christine Liu of South was 11th.
South’s Charissa Chow was 12th among seniors.
Carmel High School earned first-place overall honors for the 12th straight competition.
Rose-Hulman’s annual competition is one of the reasons Rose-Hulman’s Department of Mathematics earned the American Mathematical Society’s award in 2021 for Exemplary Program or Achievement in a Mathematics Department. This honor recognizes a department that “has distinguished itself by undertaking an unusual or particularly effective program of value to the mathematics community, internally or in relation to the rest of society,” according to the AMS award announcement.
Organizing the event was Rose-Hulman mathematics professor John Rickert. Other department faculty, staff and student volunteers helped administer, grade and present awards associated with the contest.
