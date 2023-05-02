Terre Haute South Vigo High School math, social studies and English teams will advance to the Academic Super Bowl state championship Saturday at Purdue University.
"Only seven teams [statewide] from Class 1 schools advance in each subject, so kudos to these amazing students for their big wins" after recent regional competition, said Peggy Grabowski, who coaches the South English team.
To have three teams advancing to the state finals "is an awesome accomplishment for Terre Haute South," she said. "I'm proud of these diligent students for putting in the prep time."
The event is organized by the Indiana Association of School Principals.
The math team earned first place at regional competition with a score of 23 out of 25. Team members are Brady Exoo, Christine Liu, Christopher Chow and Justin Zheng. The coach is John Stephens.
"We did better than we expected during the regional contest," said Exoo, math team captain. "Hopefully, we can do even better at state."
Social studies placed second at regionals. Team members are Benjamin Spencer, John Mann, Nathan Hawkins and Landon Grahek. Their coach is Mike Bailey.
"We've been working hard since November to learn about the Columbian Exchange," said Hawkins, social studies team captain. "We all know way too much now about the Peruvian guano industry. I'm really excited that we get to represent South at state on Saturday."
English placed first at regionals with a score of 24 out of 25. Team members are Tara Blanc, Anika Gera, Christine Liu, Jayne McCormack, Sophia Miranda and Ayden Zinkovich.
Zinkovich, English team captain, said, "I am super excited we are continuing on in the competition and honored to be leading this group of amazing people."
Academic Super Bowl junior results:
In Academic Super Bowl junior results, Woodrow Wilson Middle School was state champ for Class 1 interdisciplinary, while the Honey Creek Middle School Team 2 was state champ in math for Class 2.
Making the top 10 statewide in respective divisions was Otter Creek Middle School in English, Class 1; in Class 2, Honey Creek Middle School team 2 in English; Honey Creek Middle School Team 1 in interdisciplinary; Honey Creek Middle School Team 1 in social studies; and in Class 3, Sarah Scott Middle School in English.
Also in Class 3, Riverton-Parke Jr./Sr. high made the top 10 for English, while in Class 4, Parke Heritage Middle School made the state top 10 for math.
