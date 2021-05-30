The class of 2020-21 faced unprecedented challenges that produced unprecedented growth.
As Seniors at Terre Haute South Vigo High School were forced to adapt during the COVID-19 pandemic, they learned important life lessons that were celebrated at the school’s graduation commencement ceremony Sunday.
“We learned more than ever to be self-reliant, the importance of responsibility and to celebrate small victories,” said Student Council President Nick Bement. “To get to this point speaks of our character, determination and heart - which will only help to make us successful in the future.”
No matter the obstacle that was placed in front of the class or adversity faced, he said victory was achieved. The class produced three salutatorians, so one might say it overachieved.
Rachel Ber, salutatorian, will attend Indiana State University to earn a bachelor of science degree to become a registered nurse and hopes to complete her master degree to become a nurse practitioner. She earned her certified nurse assistant certification while at South, is member of Health Occupations Students of America and National Honor Society and was awarded President Academic Excellence Scholarship, Child of an Alumni award and the Josh Kackley Memorial Scholarship.
“You motivated us to stay on the path to success and figure out just how strong we really are,” said Ber. “Let the bonds we’ve created carry us through life’s great challenges and be the foundation that grounds our future successes.”
Alisha Mastakar, salutatorian, is an officer of the National Honor Society, a co-captain of a local bot-ball team, member of Science Olympiads, FIRST robotics and STAND club, was involved in theatre and played clarinet in the marching band. She will attend Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology to study engineering physics, where she has been selected to join the Noblitt Scholars, a program designed for students with outstanding academic credentials of diverse backgrounds who have a passion to the change the world for the better.
“I cannot say that the unprecedented changes are over, but this doesn’t have to be a bad thing,” she said. “We’ve learned so much during this past year about how to navigate change. Whatever you do in your future, I truly believe we are all better prepared.”
Peter Yacoub, salutatorian, was recognized as being the Indiana District Bulletin Editor for Key Club, an officer for National Honor Society, a member of STAND club and theatre department. For two years, he participated in Spell Bowl where he received a perfect score his senior year. Yacoub has been admitted into Cornell University, where he will major in economics with a minor in Spanish.
“For the entirety of our lives, we’ve been riding on training wheels, guided through the uncertainties of life by our guardians and mentors,” he said. “It’s finally time to take the training wheels off.”
Terre Haute South’s 2021 Valedictorian is James Mallory, who has maintained a 4.0 grade point average during his four years of high school. He participated in DECA, student government, National Honor Society, Link Crew, the Tribe, a member of the track team and a two-time captain of the football team. He was awarded the Indiana Football Coach’s Association’s Valedictorian Award, along with 20 other players in the state. He will attend Indiana State University and study engineering while playing football.
“It’s difficult to describe the emotions I feel, but I stand before you feeling humbled, blessed, and above all else, excited for what’s next,” Mallory said.
