Terre Haute South FFA members pack meals for community

Members of the Terre Haute South FFA chapter recently participated in a meal packing event during the Indiana FFA conducted Foundations In Reaching Excellence, or FIRE, Conference.
FFA members from across Indiana came together at the Indiana FFA Leadership Center and filled baskets with food to take back to their communities. Terre Haute South chapter members delivered meals to Terre Haute Catholic Charities Food Bank.
“Giving is not just about making a donation," said Terre Haute South FFA Chapter member Cale Williams. "It’s about making a difference in the local community.”
Each FFA chapter was asked to bring food items to fill the baskets. These items included: canned corn, canned green beans, macaroni and cheese and boxed potatoes. The Indiana FFA, with the support of Ceres Solutions Cooperative, provided the baskets and gift cards. Ceres Solutions is a cooperative that invests each year in reducing food insecurity in the Indiana and Michigan communities where the company does business. The gift cards will fund the meal’s protein, such as turkey, chicken or ham for the families. Representatives from Ceres Solutions attended the packing event.
“It is so rewarding to see these student leaders come together to serve our local communities," said Laurel Mann, a Ceres staff member. "On behalf of the employees and farmer-owners of our company, we are extremely proud to support FFA.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.