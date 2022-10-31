Terre Haute South Vigo High School's Hall of Distinction committee is accepting inductee nominations for its Class of 2023 until Dec. 2.
Nomination forms can be found online on the high school's website at web.vigoschools.org/terre-haute-south, at the front office of the school, or by emailing lhs@vigoschools.org.
Eligible candidates must be over 25 years of age, a South alumni, or current/former staff member whose accomplishments have brought honor and distinction to the school. The nominee should have attained excellence through professional achievement, public service, artistic expression, scientific discovery/innovation and or made significant accomplishments in life.
Please forward any questions to Lana Shuck at lhs@vigoschools.org.
