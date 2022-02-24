Terre Haute sewer rates headed up in future

Terre Haute sewer rates are going up, likely in 2024 or 2025, to meet federal requirements to separate sewer from stormwater overflows, Mayor Duke Bennett said Thursday in his annual City Update.
The city in 2009 was approved for a five phase combined sewer overflow project slated to cost $110 million over 20 years. The city has already spent that amount and faces higher costs amid an environmental set back in 2019 involving installation of a new main sewer lift station along Prairieton Road.
Now the city is seeking to change its combined sewer overflow project to a $300 million plan to be completed over 30 years.
“We will know in October what [the Indiana Department of Environmental Management] agrees to, but that means sewer rates are going to have to go up,” the mayor said during the annual event, which is sponsored by the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce.
“Your sewer bill will never go down, it can’t,” the mayor said. “Our sewer bill was so low before and we have had five (sewer rate) increases since I have been mayor. I am trying to stage this so we don’t have to have an increase until 2024 or 2025, so that will be down the road a little bit, but we are still going to have to have some increases,” Bennett said.
“We still have one of the lowest sewer bill in the state of Indiana. Our average bill is $48 a month and we still have 33 percent of our people on the minimum bill which is $28 a month, yet in Evansville and Indianapolis and other places, they are paying $100 a month because they are ahead of us in (combined sewer overflow) projects,” the mayor said.
The city, Bennett said, is required under a federal mandate to spend an amount calculated on 2 percent of the city’s median household income to solve the combined sewer overflow problem. “I am going to try to minimize this and have small (sewer rate) increases along the way so we don’t have any big” increases, he said.
The city, the mayor said, is now working with Indianapolis-based Baker Tilly to conduct a new sewer rate study that projects revenue requirements over 30 years. All of the projects are paid from the Terre Haute Sanitary District’s sewer utility rates.
To help address some issues, the city is now in the design phase for the Lincolnshire/Woodshire neighborhood to remove stormwater from the city’s sewer system.
“Lincolnshire/Woodshire is the only neighborhood on the (city’s) eastside that still contributes (stormwater into) the city’s combined sanitary system,” Bennett said, “so we have got to fix that.”
Development news
Last year, Vigo County and Terre Haute had manufacturing investments of more than $516 million, projected to create 869 new jobs. Those came from expansions announced at companies such as Great Dane, Steel Dynamics, Fitesa (formerly Tredegar), C.H.I. Overhead Doors and Hearthside Foods.
“It is huge,” Bennett said. “I would bet that is one of the biggest (economic development) years we have had in the past 20 years. And that does not include the (new) casino, with another ($190 million) investment and (500) jobs,” the mayor said.
“It is amazing how many jobs will be available ... and the investments they are making leads to local revenue we can invest in ourselves,” the mayor said.
With the selection of a location off of Margaret Avenue on the city’s east side, Churchill Downs will next go before the Indiana Gaming Commission on March 8. Bennett said he and other officials have been told a groundbreaking is estimated for late May or in June, with the construction of the casino, requiring 1,000 construction workers, taking an estimated 14 months to complete.
Under law enacted for the Vigo County Casino, Churchill Downs will pay an estimated $10 million to the local community, with those funds split 40 percent to the city, 30 percent to the county, 15 percent to the Vigo County School Corp. and 15 percent to a regional planning effort speared by the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce.
That equates to about $5 million for the city, $3 million for the county and $2 million split among the school corporation and regional planning.
Financial
The mayor said the city’s general fund ended 2021with a $3.2 million surplus, adding the city had a $1.2 million surplus in 2019 and $2.1 million in 2020.
The city, Bennett said, reduced a tax anticipation warrant temporary loans from $9 million in 2017 to $4 million last year. The mayor said the city has had a balanced budget for the past seven years.
Public safety
In a look at National Incident-Based Reporting System data for the city’s police department, aggravated assaults and robberies were down in 2021 compared to 2020, however motor vehicle thefts and all thefts increased in 2021.
The numbers are:
Murder/Manslaughter - 9 in the year 2020 and 3 in 2021; Rape had 35 in 2020 with 31 in 2021; Robbery was 88 in 2020 and 67 in 2021; Aggravated Assaults were 319 in 2020 and 287 in 2021.
That makes the total of those incidents in 2020 at 451 and 388 in 2021.
Looking at other data:
Burglary/breaking & entering was 808 in 2020 and 661 in 2021; All larceny (theft) was 1786 in 2020 and 1874 in 2021; Motor vehicle theft was 423 in 2020 and 500 in 2021.
That makes the total of those incidents in 2020 at 3,017 and 3,035 in 2021. Overall, the grand total of crime was 3,468 incidents in 2020 and 3,423 incidents in 2021.
The city’s fire department had 12,359 calls, with 69 percent for emergency medical service and 31 percent for fire. Bennett said design work is underway for a new eastside fire station along Indiana 46/U.S. 40. And the city now has a water rescue boat at Station No. 2 at 875 College Ave.
The mayor said the city will likely need to spend about $2 million to get new radios for police and the fire department will also get new radios which are more specialized as have to be waterproof and resisent to heat.
In another area of public safety, Bennett said the city has demolished 835 properties since 2008. This year, the city plans to demolish between 80 and 90 condemned properties.
Infrastructure
Road work slated this year, using $1.6 million which includes a 50 percent match from Indiana’s Community Crossing grant, include Poplar Street from 1st Street to 25th Street; Fort Harrison Road from U.S. 41 to 13th Street; Blakely Avenue from Wabash Avenue to 6th Avenue; and Fruitridge Avenue from 6th Avenue to Maple Avenue.
The city’s Department of Redevelopment is slated to complete reconstruction of Cruft Street from 13th Street to 14th Street along 13 1/2 Street; and 14th Street from Washington Street to Dean Avenue.
Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.
