The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has approved a construction permit allowing the city of Terre Haute to build a new main sewer lift station and a Turner Street sewer.
“The permit is a pretty big step for a project of this size, and the state has been reviewing it for quite some time,” said City Engineer Marcus Maurer.
A new main lift station is the key to the city’s combined sewer overflow project, a federal Environmental Protection Agency-mandated program to separate combined sewage/stormwater runoffs that can contribute to sewage or untreated water flowing into the Wabash River.
Untreated drainage a from combined sewage/stormwater source can cause health problems and degrade river water quality.
The sewer construction project is likely to be bid out in June.
The design of the new lift station is complete; however, some adjustments are still being made to reduce costs, Maurer said.
The city, Maurer said, may allow 60 to 90 days for potential construction companies to review as there are “hundreds of pages” of design and construction documents.
That means bids could be opened in August, with work to start on the main lift station in October. Construction would then take about two years to complete.
It will be the second time the city has attempted to build a new main lift station.
In February 2019, Kokosing Industrial Inc. was awarded a more than $54.4 million, 740-day construction contract to build a new main lift station and an addition to the city’s high-rate treatment plant.
However, in October 2019, construction work was halted on the lift station after hundreds of fish were killed in a contained lagoon pond. Groundwater was being pumped into the pond as the contractor dug down more than 40 feet as part of the lift station project.
The city attempted to treat the water, but the lift station was scrapped in March 2020.
Costs to the city’s Board of Sanitary Commissioners — including treatment, de-watering, testing and closing out the project — came to $18 million.
“We are starting from scratch again. We do have some materials that we kept [from the first lift station project] that we can use to save on the cost, but this will be bid out as a new project,” Mauer said.
Some retained materials include large 84-inch and 46-inch pipes as well as sewer screens and HVAC systems.
To remove the problem of contaminated water, the new main lift station will include constructing a “slurry wall,” a sort of large deep cylinder, that once constructed will then be drained of water, providing a drier construction space.
And the size of the lift station will be reduced, as it will be constructed as a “wet pit submersible” that will be about eight feet shallower in the ground, also saving costs.
“A wet pit is tougher when it comes to maintenance as pumps are submerged and have to be removed, but it is not a major issue,” Maurer said.
The project will also improve storm water separation, eliminating an open drainage area along Turner Street.
And the project will provide stormwater separation in the Voorhees Park neighborhood for future city redevelopment projects, Mauer said, such as installing new storm drains, new streets and sidewalks.
Another aspect of the project includes cleaning and running a camera through an existing 48-inch force main sewer line near the intersection of Prairieton Road and West Margaret Avenue to the wastewater treatment plant.
If needed, a lining will be installed in that sewer main. That main line, which is under constant pressure, Maurer said, has never been inspected since the start up of the existing lift station, constructed in 1962.
Additionally, the city by the end of this month intends to submit a new combined sewer overflow project plan to the U.S. EPA and IDEM, Maurer said.
The city in 2009 was approved for a five-phase combined sewer overflow project slated to cost $110 million over 20 years. To fund that project, the city has had five city sewer rate increases.
However, project costs are now much higher and future sewer rate increases will likely occur.
The city is seeking approval of a new plan, about $290 million, but with costs spread out over 30 years.
Additionally, with changes in the combined sewer overflow requirements, the city is allowed to make improvements to its existing sewer system that can help it meet EPA requirements, Maurer said.
The city is required under a federal mandate to spend an amount calculated on 2% of the city’s median household income to solve its combined sewer overflow problem.
