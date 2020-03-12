Terre Haute sees some signs of fear-based buying

Some of the coronavirus-prompted panic buying seen elsewhere in the country has made its way to Terre Haute.
By 2 p.m. Thursday, the toilet paper aisle at the eastside Walmart in Terre Haute was wiped out.
Which does not mean Terre Haute is out of toilet paper: Across U.S. 40/Indiana 46 at the Meijer store, there was toilet paper in stock, although some customers were leaving with carts full.
Both stores, though, had exhausted their stocks of disinfectant wipes, hand sanitizing products and were nearly out of bleach and other home-cleaning products such as surface disinfectant products.
Downtown at the Kroger store on Wabash Avenue about 1:15 p.m., toilet paper seemed about halfway to fully stocked. So while there was plenty left to buy, there were also some noticeably bare gaps on the shelves.
At Walmart, questions were directed to the chain’s corporate office, whose national media relations manager emailed: “We continue to monitor the development of the coronavirus situation globally and are closely following official recommendations while working with our suppliers to understand and mitigate any supply chain disruptions. Providing customers with the products they want, and need remains our focus.”
At Baesler’s, toilet paper was in good supply early in the day but dented by the afternoon, although Casey Baesler said he expected a truck within minutes and would have his shelves fully restocked by evening.
And Baesler said the family-owned store off Poplar and South 29th streets in Terre Haute was only about an hour away from getting a delivery of heavily purchased cleaning supplies such as Clorox bleach and Lysol wipes.
Baesler said the store noticed the ramped-up buying a week ago or more, but it has been getting its full allotment of toilet paper and able to meet demand. In fact, he said, the store has done fairly well even on disinfecting cleaning products. But, like everyone, Baesler’s cannot keep items like Purell or hand sanitizing wipes in stock, he added.
Being locally owned and operated lets Baesler’s adapt to changes fairly quickly, Casey Baesler said. So while the store does have to stay on top of ordering, it isn’t as tied to the mercy of automated inventory programming and polices that big box stores are.
“Our suppliers have been doing pretty well by us,” he said. Extraordinary demand “has been not so much on toilet paper, but more so on things like Clorox wipes.”
Baesler said he doesn’t foresee limiting certain items per customer, and he hopes it won’t come to that.
“We’re trying awfully hard to keep the shelves as full possible and keep things as normal as possible,” he said. “Obviously, we always want to meet our customers needs.”
Why panic buying?
Why do people panic buy, hoard or stockpile in inordinate quantities?
“I think a lot of what’s happening here is consumers are feeling a certain lack of control,” said Jon Quinn, a marketing executive and faculty member at the Indiana University’s Kelley School of Business who studies consumer behavior.
“The pandemic and the constant reporting of it is creating a significant threat and disruption to consumers’ perceived control over their daily lives [similar to a hurricane],” Quinn said in a follow-up email after an interview.
“This leads to a reduced feeling of security and well-being, driving us downward in our hierarchy of needs. When this happens, we rely more on our instinctive behaviors of self-preservation. We cease thinking logically and think and act more impulsively or even primitively.
“As consumers, we have been conditioned to address problems and challenges by consumption-based solutions. We need to restore some sense of control and security, so we look for consumption-based solutions. In cases such as coming natural disasters or a pandemic, those solutions are everyday staples and items specific to protecting ourselves from the specific threat.”
Part of the solution, he said, essentially amounts to calming down a bit, thinking things through and returning to calmer, more rational behavior. In a sense, the safer we are together, the safer we are as individuals.
Consumers can “resist the natural and conditioned impulses and think logically,” Quinn wrote. “The greater the proportion of society that is protected, the greater the likelihood the spread will be contained and the greater the likelihood you and those close to you can remain healthy. Consumption will not make you more safe. You are only more safe if we are all more safe.”
It’s a tricky situation for retailers, Quinn said.
“In a situation like this, retailers have to act with the greater good of society in mind. However, acting in such a way is also in their own best interest in the long-term,” he wrote.
“Putting quantity limits on products that are being purchased out of panic is the right thing to do, but retailers need to do a better job at explaining why. They can do this through social media, point-of-purchase and public relations.
“This is an opportunity for retailers to build and/or fortify trust and loyalty and they can do that through dependability (avoiding stock outages as much as possible), open and timely communication (explaining unit purchase limits) and accurately managing customer expectations (if they are out of stock, when will the items be back in stock).
And the media, Quinn added, needs to more often demonstrate how behavior that benefits society is also beneficial to the individual.
Mark Fitton is the Tribune-Star’s content editor. Contact him at mark.fitton@tribstar.com or 812-231-4333.
Tribune-Star reporter Alex Modesitt also contributed to this report. Contact him at alex.modesitt@tribstar.com or 812-231-4332.
