Terre Haute Savings Bank to change its name

Terre Haute Savings Bank will become "The Hometown Savings Bank” in February 2022.
Terre Haute Savings Bank President Bart Colwell on Friday announced the change, saying it emphasize the bank's commitment to the individual communities it serves.
“Terre Haute Savings Bank has been an integral part of the fabric of Terre Haute since 1869," Colwell said in a news release. "As THSB has grown over the years, in addition to our various Terre Haute locations we have added branches in the communities of Brazil, Riley and West Terre Haute. With that growth, we believe that it is the right time for our bank’s name to reflect its ongoing commitment to serve our hometown of Terre Haute, where the bank’s charter will always remain, in addition to each community in which THSB operates."
He added, "THSB is the same bank with the same staff. We have significant customer recognition of the THSB brand, and our new name will allow us to retain that THSB brand familiarity for our customers.
Colwell said will receive the same personal service from THSB they are accustomed to. They will keep their same account numbers, direct deposits and withdrawals will occur in the same account as usual, the bank’s ABA Routing and Transit Number will not change, and customers will continue to use their current supply of checks.
The new name simply emphasizes to all communities where THSB operates, both now and in the future, THSB’s hometown banking heritage gained over 152 years, he said.
THSB provides traditional commercial, mortgage, retail banking, and Trust services, along with digital and online banking, to customers at 8 locations, including North Terre Haute, West Terre Haute, the Southside location on Highway 41, 25th and Poplar, Westminster Village, Brazil, and Riley in addition to its Main Office at 533 Ohio Street.
