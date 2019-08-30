The Wabash Valley Chapter of the Southern Indiana Regional Labor Council’s 38th annual Labor Day parade headlines a weekend of activities celebrating the accomplishments of America’s laborers.
One of the largest of its kind in the state, the parade begins 11 a.m. Monday at the corner of 11th Street and Wabash Avenue and will head west on Wabash.
“We’ve got 2,800 people [signed up] for the parade,” said Bill Treash, president of the Wabash Valley Chapter of the Southern Indiana Regional Labor Council.
Treash said this year’s parade is sponsored by Plumbers and Steamfitters Local Union 157 and is one that should continue the tradition of being the biggest celebration of laborers in the state.
“We’ve done this parade for many years and we’re really proud of it,” Treash said. “I’ve had the president of the AFL-CIO at the parade and he was overwhelmed at how big it is, how much fun it is and how many people are in and attend the parade.
“He said he wouldn’t miss our parade for the world and thought we did a ‘bang up job’ as he would say.”
About 12:30 p.m., festivities will shift to Fairbanks Park for the annual Labor Day picnic, where food and beverages will be served, Treash said.
The Labor Day awards banquet is Monday evening at Idle Creek Banquet Center. Guest speaker is retired State Representative Clyde Kersey. Dinner will start at 7 p.m. Tickets are no longer available.
“Labor Day is our day to shine,” Treash said of all the laborers in the area. “It’s the one day out the year that we get to put down our tools and celebrate with the community at the parade and the picnic and the banquet afterward.”
Other weekend activities include the third annual Labor Day Celebration at The Sycamore Winery is 5 to 11 p.m. Saturday. There will be wine, craft beer from Big Leaf Brewing, food trucks, live music, and fireworks over the lake at dark.
Also, Clinton’s Little Italy Festival continues today, Sunday and Monday. Live music in the Wine Garden will last until 1 a.m. the next two nights and until 10 p.m. Monday. The Main Stage offers entertainment, although the hours will not be as late.
