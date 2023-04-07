The Terre Haute and Rockville post offices will host job fairs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 11.
Openings available include city carrier assistant at $19.33 per hour, rural carrier associate at $19.94 per hour, assistant rural carrier at $19.94 per hour and Postmaster relief at $14.61 per hour, said a release from the organization.
USPS personnel will be on site to provide detailed information about the positions and answer questions. Applications are accepted online only at www.usps.com/careers. Applicants must be available to work weekends and holidays and have an acceptable driving record. See online job postings for full details.
The Terre Haute Post Office is located at 150 W. Margaret Ave. The Rockville location is 102 N. Market St.
The Postal Service offers competitive wages, benefits and career advancement opportunities, the release said.
