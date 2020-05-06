Terre Haute retail begins to reopen

Retail has begun to reopen in Terre Haute, and while there’s a lot of enthusiasm, there’s also a lot of hard work, challenges and questions still to be answered.

With a few exceptions such as grocery stores and pharmacies, retail business were all but shuttered to in-person, in-store shopping March 23 under the executive order from Gov. Eric Holcomb in an attempt to curtail the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Restaurants and bars were closed prior to that, on March 16. Now, the governor has lifted the order for retail as of May 4, but restrictions remain. For instance, in-person access is limited to 50 percent of a store’s capacity, and common areas are limited to a capacity of 25 people.

How businesses are responding varies, with factors such as size and type of business, location and ownership playing a role.

“We opened Monday and it was a good day,” said John Beeson, who founded the Music Shoppe on South 25th Street in 1973. “[Tuesday] was a great day, really outstanding,” said Beeson.

“I think people are just tired of being cooped up,” Beeson said. “People want to play instruments, and a guitar is a fun instrument. We sell a lot of guitars, but we sold a bunch [on Tuesday],” he said. “We also sold amplifiers and a lot of small goods like strings and picks.”

Beeson, who has four workers, said employees are wearing masks, wiping down counters and washing hands.

“We are being very cautious because none of us here want to get sick,” Beeson said. “But we are glad to be back. We were tired of twiddling our thumbs.”

Louis A. Corey, owner of Corey’s Fine Footwear, established in 1975 in downtown Terre Haute, said Wednesday he had back-to-back days of good sales after opening Monday.

“I have complimented my customers for responding so aggressively,” Corey said. “The response has been very respectful ... [considering] the guidelines and conditions that the federal and state governments want us to follow, which we do. All of our employees have N95 medical masks and the people who come to shop, many of them come in with their own face masks.

“We spray down all of our chairs after every sale and we wipe the counters down and do everything that is responsible and required,” Corey said. “This is not a herd mentality based business. We deal with a more one-on-one relationship with customers, where they come in, they shop, buy shoes and leave. It is a steady flow, but we don’t have customers on top of each other.”

Cory has altered his hours to 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday. He hopes to return his store hours to their usual 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. “hopefully by the end of this month.”

At Terre Haute City Center

Kim Ingalsbe, manager of Haute City Center (formerly Honey Creek Mall), said a number of mall stores are providing curbside service from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

“You call the stores that are participating. There is a list of stores on our website,” Ingalsbe said. “You call the stores and you make arrangements for the purchase at the store. When you get to the mall, you go to the main entrance. We have designated [parking] stalls with numbers. You call the store and tell them you are there and give them the number of the parking spot you are in, and they will bring you your order.”

Vendors Village at the mall opened to the public Monday as the business has its own exterior door to the public, Ingalsbe said.

“We are just kinda holding tight. We are going to get started like this and see where we go,” Ingalsbe said.

Interior common areas as well as all other entrances to the mall will remain closed to the general public until further notice. Also, all mall tenants are to remain in their stores at all times, except when they are making deliveries, according to the mall’s website. For a list of stores offering curbside sales, go to www.hautecitycenter.com.

At Goodwill Industries

Wabash Valley Goodwill Industries Inc. has several locations in Indiana and three stores in Illinois. All retail in Illinois remains closed until June 1.

“I wanted to gather more information, and we had not planned to open on the first day the state of Indiana released the reins on retailing,” said Bill Tennis, president and CEO of the group that has three stores in Terre Haute and stores in Brazil, Greencastle, Sullivan and Linton. Illinois stores include Paris, Charleston and Mattoon.

Goodwill shut down its operations March 20, a day before Illinois shut down most retail and three days before Indiana’s executive order, Tennis said.

“We have been limping through since,” Tennis said, adding workers have been busy cleaning up “the donor messes where we have a tremendous amount of stuff dumped on us at night and weekends that are things that we can’t use. We have had that issue before, but it seems worse as people have more time to sort their closet and find their trash,” he said.

One morning, a donor drop box was filled “with what appeared to be ashes out of a wood burner. I can’t image anybody could imagine Goodwill could use a bunch of ashes,” Tennis said.

Now, Tennis said Goodwill is making plans to open gradually, starting next week.

“We will do that in phases — and at this point we are not even going to publicize what the phases are as we don’t want a run on our places,” Tennis said. “We want to be able to deal with smaller crowds as we learn what might happen in a Goodwill retail market. ... We are kind of anxious about how all this will go down.”

Initially only a few stores will open, likely only two of the stores in Terre Haute, and then Goodwill will open more stores as the month progresses, Tennis said.

Goodwill has installed sneeze guards at cashier stations and employees will wear masks when stores open. Goodwill will also require customers to wear face coverings in their stores.

Tennis said customers have to realize that stores have to operate at 50 percent capacity of its space, a number that also includes employees, which further reduces the actual number of people who can be in a store.

Business will change

Zack Johnson, a graduate of Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, for the past 15 years has owned and operated eBash, a business where gamers compete in various e-sports tournament events. He also owns “ggCircuit.com” which provides software to 800 businesses worldwide in league gaming, cloud-based management and consulting.

About 98 percent of businesses served by ggCircuit, are shut down amid the pandemic, he said. That’s because gamers are in close proximity and often, like at eBash, have overnight competitions that span from Friday nights to Saturday nights, Johnson said.

While his business doesn’t fall into retail and is more a service, Johnson said it is an example how operations will change after the pandemic subsides.

“It is a very fluid situation, and there are lot of things unanswered versus just coming out and opening the doors again,” Johnson said. “Capacity is how we generate revenue, so limited capacity is not necessarily a great way to reopen your business.”

A business that opens will still have 100 percent of its bills due, but only have half of its capacity to make revenue, he added.

“I can’t pay the bills. Opening like this will not work ... everything has to adjust across the whole chain or else it will not happen. Real estate and rent and lease agreements have to change,” Johnson said.

“It is a very, very weird time to think about reopening. While everyone is excited about reopening the doors, I am the guy waiting to see how all these other businesses fare as they reopen. My gut feeling is we will not see stories about stores going back to the same amount of sales that they had before,” Johnson said.

Get breaking news delivered to you! Sign up for our newsletters to get the latest, breaking news.

The only way a business can operate at half volume is to double prices, but that is something consumers will not tolerate, Johnson said.

A business will still have expenses, such as wages and electricity, he noted.

“These expenses are not passing down the line yet, and the scariest thing yet is no one knows where the buck stops. It has to stop somewhere,” he said.

“We know consumers will not come out of their houses and say, ‘Oh, I am so happy I can be back and I will spend double what I used to spend.’ If anything, they will say ‘You are lucky I am out of my house, you should give me a discount,’” Johnson said.

Johnson said the rules for business have changed or will change.

“I think people will wake up on the other size of this [pandemic] and the world is going to have a whole new way of doing business. Most business will have to make short-term decisions, because they can’t predict what the rules will be in six months,” he said.

“If I was a brand new business getting ready to open and went out and tried to sign a real estate deal for a lease, the negotiations will be way different,” Johnson said.

Additionally, businesses have been using technology, such as Zoom Video Communications, which will change how they travel and meet with other businesses, Johnson said.

“Innovation will come out the other side of this, and people will find new ways to spend money as habits will change,” Johnson said.

Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.